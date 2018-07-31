– The Sun News
Latest
31st July 2018 - Benue: Hold Buhari responsible if law, order break down – Southern, Middle Belt Forum
31st July 2018 - Again, US demands trial of people behind killings in Nigeria
31st July 2018 - The killing of policemen
31st July 2018 - LOVETH UCHE 09098960532
30th July 2018 - Air Force destroys another terrorists stronghold in Borno, kills scores
30th July 2018 - UPDATE: Imo Assembly clears Head of Service, Callistus Ekenze as new dep. gov.
30th July 2018 - ICPAN setup 6 zonal offices for job creation
30th July 2018 - New Kano Assembly leadership visits Ganduje
30th July 2018 - Impeachment in Kano Assembly, A Process of Internal Democracy – Gov Ganduje
30th July 2018 - Imo dep. gov. Madumere impeached
Home / Cover / National / Benue: Hold Buhari responsible if law, order break down – Southern, Middle Belt Forum
SOUTHERN

Benue: Hold Buhari responsible if law, order break down – Southern, Middle Belt Forum

— 31st July 2018

The group said: “ The attention of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has been drawn to the barring of fangs and instigation of anarchy by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government in Benue State.

Chinelo Obogo

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, comprising Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum and the Pan Niger Delta Front (PANDEF) has condemned the impeachment plot against Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state and said President Muhammadu Buhari should be held responsible if there is breakdown of law and order in the state.

READ ALSO: Benue factional Speaker moves to impeach Gov. Ortom over alleged N33b embezzlement, others

In a statement jointly signed by Yinka Odumakin (Afenifere), Senator Bassey Henshaw (PANDEF) Prof. Chigozie Ogbu (Ohaneze) and Dr. Isuwa Dogo ( Middle Belt Forum), the group accused the Buhari-led administration of ‘full blown’ dictatorship.”

It urged the president to focus on safeguarding life and property of Nigerian citizens in Benue after many lives were lost as a result of herdsmen killings.

The group said: “ The attention of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has been drawn to the barring of fangs and instigation of anarchy by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government in Benue State. It has been reported that a ruthless and desperate plot was hatched yesterday, which involved the drafting of policemen from Abuja and neighbouring states to force 22 out of 30 members of the State Assembly out of the Assembly complex to pave way for the impeached Speaker, Terkimbi Ikyange, and six others to sit.

“The gangsteric operations, which was said to have been led by the Benue state AC OPS, Emmanuel Adesina, saw the minority

members sitting without the mace and the clerk of the assembly, suspending the majority 22 members and serving impeachment notice on Governor Ortom. It is shameful that President Buhari, who realised after about four months, that his Inspector General of Police did not obey his directive to go and secure lives in Benue, and has done nothing to him, is so eager to deploy policemen to the state to enforce illegality for political calculations.

“We are worried that till date the president and his security team have yet to bring anybody to book for the killing of hundreds of people in Benue. They have only been putting pressure on the governor to suspend the anti-open grazing law and cede land for imperialistic and land-grabbing notion of ranches.

READ ALSO: Anti-grazing, open grazing laws not the solution

It is equally embarrassing that a supposed democratic government would resort to thuggish tactics where political engagement is needed .

“This is a throwback to full blown dictatorship and the dark days of putting human beings in a crate. We want to let President Buhari know, in advance, that he will be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order in Benue and any possible loss of lives. We call on the international community to pay particular attention to the ongoing subversion of the democratic process in Benue by the Buhari government.

READ ALSO: Killings: Buhari to honour Imam for saving Christian women, children in Plateau

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Benue at this dark moment as evil walks on four legs across their state. They must not flinch or surrender as this shall come to pass.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SOUTHERN

Benue: Hold Buhari responsible if law, order break down – Southern, Middle Belt Forum

— 31st July 2018

The group said: “ The attention of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has been drawn to the barring of fangs and instigation of anarchy by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government in Benue State. Chinelo Obogo The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, comprising Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum and the Pan Niger…

  • CRIMINAL PEOPLE

    Again, US demands trial of people behind killings in Nigeria

    — 31st July 2018

    “It is… essential that those arrested should face charges in court, because bringing the criminal people to justice is a first step to end the violence.” Gyang Bere, Jos The United States has, again, urged Nigerian Government to arrest and prosecute people behind killings of innocent persons in the Middle Belt region of the country….

  • NATIONAL SECURITY

    The killing of policemen

    — 31st July 2018

    The killing of policemen on duty in some parts of the country by gunmen has, once again, brought to the fore the worsening national security. The effrontery of the criminals foreshadows a looming anarchy and evokes fear on the hapless citizenry. READ ALSO: Robbers kill 7 policemen in Abuja According to media reports, the gunmen on…

  • AIR FORCE

    Air Force destroys another terrorists stronghold in Borno, kills scores

    — 30th July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force said its personnel on counter-insurgency operations in the North East have bombed another terrorists stronghold and killed many Boko Haram members during an air raid at Tongule, south-west of Dikwa in Borno State. Director Public Relations and Information of the service, Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya, who made…

  • IMO ASSEMBLY

    UPDATE: Imo Assembly clears Head of Service, Callistus Ekenze as new dep. gov.

    — 30th July 2018

    Following the impeachment of Eze Madumere as deputy governor of Imo State, on Monday, by the state’s House of Assembly, Governor Rochas Okorocha, same day, nominated his Head of Service, Callistus Ekenze, as his new deputy. Ekenze has, however, been reportedly cleared by the Assembly same Monday. Majority leader of the House, Lugard Osuji, had…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share