The Sun News
Latest
8th March 2018 - Kaduna LG polls: APC aspirant withdraws from race over crisis
8th March 2018 - Federal Government donates relief materials to internally displaced in Edo
8th March 2018 - Kidnapping: Couple jailed for 37 yrs pleads for pardon
8th March 2018 - Umahi orders arrest of dep. Chief of Staff
8th March 2018 - Minor cabinet reshuffle in Bayelsa
8th March 2018 - Synagogue Church, engineers must face trial over collapsed building, says court
8th March 2018 - Senate to reintroduce gender ‘Affirmation Action’ bill soon – Stella Oduah
8th March 2018 - Imminent famine in Benue, Governor Ortom warns
8th March 2018 - Osinbajo at 61 prays for greater, prosperous, peaceful Nigeria
8th March 2018 - Happening Now: Obasanjo, deputy governors at Zero Hunger review in Borno
Home / Business / Southeast governors forge pact for 100% budget implementation, fiscal sustainability

Southeast governors forge pact for 100% budget implementation, fiscal sustainability

— 8th March 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Governors of the Southeast geopolitical zone have resolved to work more closely together in order to ensure full implementation of budgets and other fiscal policies of their various states for the good of the people of the region.

This resolution, Daily Sun gathered, was part of their recent efforts to promote economic integration of the region that would, among other things, expand the wealth base of their citizens, making the region lucrative enough to attract investors.

This was disclosed Thursday by the Director-General, South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF), Prof. Simon Ortuanya, at a workshop organized by the SEGF’s secretariat in collaboration with the Department for International Development (DFID) through its Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL).

It was tagged ‘Nigeria on Fiscal Sustainability Plan (FSP) and Open Government Partnerships (OGP)’ and was held at Osborn La Palm Hotels, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.

According to Ortuanya, the realization that budgets are usually not effectively or fully implemented in Nigeria informed the setting up of the FSP and OGP programmes to enable states to engage in peer learning.

“This is bringing the South East region together for [the] purpose of [a] fiscal sustainability plan as well as open government partnership. The whole idea is that we want the South East states to be moving in the same direction and at the same time.

“Essentially, the fiscal sustainability plan is to align the budgets with the aims and aspirations and direction of the people. We believe that if we get their fiscal sustainability plans right, it means that budgets and [the] budgeting process will be open and transparent; as well as the implementation of the budget.

“Now, look at the Open Government Partnership, it is also the same thing. Civil society as well as the ordinary people must be part of the planning and process of governance. In that way, we ensure accountability and transparency. We want to get the people involved in what is happening” he said.

Also speaking, the Results and Learning Manager of PERL, Ms. Yetunde Adegoke, informed that the aim of the programme was to share ideas among the different states in the country, starting with the southeast.

“Once we actually find out in practical terms what this means at state and regional levels, we can share that learning between regions. Also, it can feed into policies that have been set at [the] national level and say ‘look this is what is happening on ground’ so they can improve on their policies,” she said.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 8th March 2018 at 6:30 pm
    Reply

    Southeast existence and future is only under Biafra Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Anyone who do not stand for this territory natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world, must go down with the enemy in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives- such ignorant idiot will not have grave in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Do not listen to anyone who do not stand for this territory natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Do not wait for anyone who do not stand for this territory natives in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. You’re the ones the enemy has attacked and killed, you’re the ones the enemy will attack and kill, not such ignorant idiots call governors, kings etc. You’re yours leaders, government, authority on your God given native land in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. It is the Sword- only the Sword decides. If you do not annihilate and erase the enemy on your God given native land in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives, the enemy will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land. Strike point number one now are the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who are behind the attacks and killings of this territory natives in disguise as so-called herdsmen etc. Slaughter them all, Burn Down them all. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Kaduna LG polls: APC aspirant withdraws from race over crisis

— 8th March 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna A Chairmanship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Kaduna state, Shunom Adinga, has withdrawn from the race. Adinga, who had declared interest to contest the position of chairman of Kagarko local government area, said he was at a loss where to pick his nomination form since the…

  • Federal Government donates relief materials to internally displaced in Edo

    — 8th March 2018

    Ighomuaye Lucky , Benin City The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) has donated food and educational materials worth millions of Naira to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Edo State. Presenting the items to the management of the camp at Uhogua, Edo State, the Commission’s Federal Commissioner Sadiq Umar-Faruq said…

  • Kidnapping: Couple jailed for 37 yrs pleads for pardon

    — 8th March 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba A partially-blind 71-year old man, Lucky Ishaka, and his 56-year-old wife, Margaret, who were jailed for 37 years have appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and the state Chief Judge to grant them pardon. The couple, who has six children, was jailed for conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping in 2012…

  • Umahi orders arrest of dep. Chief of Staff

    — 8th March 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Thursday, ordered immediate arrest of his Deputy Chief of Staff, Prof Fidelis Okpata, and other political appointees who hail from the warring Ekpomaka and Inyimagu communities in Abakaliki and Ikwo council areas of the state. Governor Umahi gave the order at an enlarged security meeting…

  • Synagogue Church, engineers must face trial over collapsed building, says court

    — 8th March 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi The Lagos State High Court, Igbosere declared on Thursday that the Registered Trustees of the Synagogue Church of All Nations and the two engineers involved in the construction of the collapsed six-storey building owned by church have a case to answer in the charge preferred against them. The court made the declaration while ruling…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share