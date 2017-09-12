The Sun News
South West, South East think-tanks partner on development

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The official think-tank for South East of Nigeria, South-East Governors’ Forum (SEGF), and its counterpart in the South West, Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, have gone into partnership for strategic development of the regions.

The deal was struck between a team of SEGF Secretariat led by the Director-General of the Secretariat, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, and the team of the DAWN Commission, led by the Acting Director General, Mr. Seye Oyeleye, at the Floor of Cocoa House, Ibadan, the headquarters of the commission on Monday this week.

Oyeleye and Ortuanya made the partnership known on Tuesday during an encounter with journalists in Ibadan. Ortuanya said SEGF came to Ibadan to establish networks and relationships with DAWN Commission as well as become conversant with the processes and procedures for running a regional organisation.

The deal also featured presentation of ‘One Bloc Document’ and other publications by the DAWN Commission to Ortuanya, after the meeting with representatives of the SGEF Secretariat.

Latest

South West, South East think-tanks partner on development

— 12th September 2017

  From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The official think-tank for South East of Nigeria, South-East Governors’ Forum (SEGF), and its counterpart in the South West, Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, have gone into partnership for strategic development of the regions. The deal was struck between a team of SEGF Secretariat led by the Director-General…

  • Buhari meets Ghanaian President in Aso Rock

    — 12th September 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met behind closed doors with Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ghanaian President, who is on an official visit to Nigeria, arrived the Presidential Villa at about 3.28p.m. The closed door meeting was holding at the new Banquet…

  • 7 IPOB members feared killed in army clash

    — 12th September 2017

    A clash between soldiers on the Python Dance siege and members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) at the Isiala Ngwa junction of Abia State has allegedly resulted in the death of seven IPOB members. Unconfirmed source said that seven IPOB members who were on their way to Umuahia in solidarity with their leader,…

  • Bauchi spends N5.1b monthly on salaries – Gov. Abubakar

    — 12th September 2017

    FROM: PAUL ORUDE, BAUCHI Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State has revealed that he spent about N5.1 billion monthly for payment of the salary of civil servants in the state, leaving the state coffers with little to run government businesses. Governor Abubakar made the disclosure when he received a delegation of the state council of…

  • 2019: Govs, others want Buhari to run again for selfish reasons – Sani

    — 12th September 2017

    From: Ismail Omipidan Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna central senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that political elite who were already mounting pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to seek a second term in office were doing so for selfish political gains. Without Buhari running in 2019, he noted,…

