South West, South East think-tanks partner on development

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The official think-tank for South East of Nigeria, South-East Governors’ Forum (SEGF), and its counterpart in the South West, Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, have gone into partnership for strategic development of the regions.

The deal was struck between a team of SEGF Secretariat led by the Director-General of the Secretariat, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, and the team of the DAWN Commission, led by the Acting Director General, Mr. Seye Oyeleye, at the Floor of Cocoa House, Ibadan, the headquarters of the commission on Monday this week.

Oyeleye and Ortuanya made the partnership known on Tuesday during an encounter with journalists in Ibadan. Ortuanya said SEGF came to Ibadan to establish networks and relationships with DAWN Commission as well as become conversant with the processes and procedures for running a regional organisation.

The deal also featured presentation of ‘One Bloc Document’ and other publications by the DAWN Commission to Ortuanya, after the meeting with representatives of the SGEF Secretariat.