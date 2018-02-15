The Sun News
South West lifters get February 27 date

South West lifters get February 27 date

— 15th February 2018

The city of Akure, Ondo State would on February 27 come alive with the game of weightlifting courtesy of the South West zone of Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF).

Chairman of the South West zone of NWF, Louis Okoro in a statement made available to Daily Sunsports stated that the zone is partnering with a Non Governmental Organization (NGO), Lai Fatokun Memorial Organization (LAMAFO) to organise the one- day weightlifting tourney.

“The competition which will attract lifters from the six South West states is one we are using to honor Late Dr Lai Fatokun. We are partnering Lai Fatokun Memorial Foundation (LAMAFO) which has shown strong interest in using the game of weightlifting to drive her vision of youth development,” Okoro stated.

He stressed that the board of Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF) led by Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed has endorsed the tournament and would be in Akure to be part of the event.

Giving technical details of the tournament, Okoro stated that female lifters will compete in the 48kg, 53kg and 58kg weight categories while the male category  will feature lifters in the 56kg, 62kg, and 69kg.

