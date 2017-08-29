South South, South East govs insist on Nigeria’s unity
— 29th August 2017
From Chris Anucha, Port Harcourt
SOUTH South and South East governors, on Sunday, stressed the need for Nigeria’s unity, and added that they would support programmes and actions geared towards bringing together components that make up the country.
Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, disclosed this to newsmen at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, shortly after the governors’ meeting ended few minutes after 11.00pm on Sunday.
Udom Emmanuel, Chairman of South South, South East Governors Forum said they agreed that Nigeria is better off, as a united entity, rather than a fragmented country.
He explained that security in the zones dominated discussions at the meeting, adding, however, that other issues which border on politics and how to improve the economy of the two zones, received attention.
The governors, according to Udom, also discussed the constitutional review going on at the National Assembly, especially how such amendment would impact positively on the two zones.
Udom, who was flanked by other governors, including the host, governor Nyesom Wike and representatives of other governors, explained that the forum also agreed on the importance of the South South and South-East zones collaborating with others for the political advancement, economic growth and political stability of the country.
The Sunday meeting was a follow-up to an earlier one in Enugu State, where the forum agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two zones, to achieve regional integration and economic prosperity.
Is that base on majority democratic decision of the five south east states natives? Majority natives of the five south east states democratically in a referendum by sit-at-home decided for God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, and five persons in name of governors think they can stand on the way of such democratic decision of majority? Such thinking is insanity. On the other hand, we read that God blocked the heart of Pharoah and crushed him in the red sea, for questioning God. Who knows how many God has blocked their hearts for questioning God, to crush them in the hands of Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states deadline with the political name nigeria, is October 1st 2017, deadline to hand over all barracks in Biafraland to Biafran officers in the military and police, is August 31. 2017. If you are not a Biafran, vacate Biafraland now. If you are a Biafran, ready your sword. The battle has begun- it is the climax of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War, which God has given Biafra victory. God has put the enemy in the hands of Biafra to crush- there will be no escape rout for the enemy on D- Day, there will be no way out of Biafraland for the thugs of political poor northern bandits in the name of nigeria. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states fully supports Niger Delta Republic. God Is With Us!!!