Home / National / South South, South East  govs  insist  on  Nigeria's unity

South South, South East  govs  insist  on  Nigeria’s unity

— 29th August 2017

From Chris Anucha, Port Harcourt

SOUTH South  and  South East governors,  on Sunday,    stressed   the  need  for  Nigeria’s  unity, and added that they would  support  programmes and actions  geared towards bringing  together  components that  make  up  the country.

Governor of  Akwa Ibom State, Udom  Emmanuel, disclosed this  to newsmen  at  the Government House in Port  Harcourt, Rivers State, shortly after  the governors’  meeting ended  few minutes  after  11.00pm on Sunday.

Udom Emmanuel,  Chairman   of  South South, South East  Governors Forum  said  they agreed that  Nigeria is better off,   as   a  united  entity, rather than  a fragmented  country.

He  explained   that  security in   the  zones  dominated   discussions  at the meeting, adding, however, that   other  issues   which   border  on politics  and   how  to improve the  economy of the two  zones, received attention.

The governors, according  to Udom, also  discussed   the constitutional review  going  on at  the  National  Assembly,   especially  how  such  amendment would impact  positively on the  two  zones.

Udom, who was  flanked  by  other governors, including  the host,  governor Nyesom Wike  and  representatives of  other governors,  explained  that the forum  also  agreed  on  the importance  of   the South South and South-East  zones  collaborating  with others  for   the political  advancement, economic growth and political stability of the country.

The Sunday meeting was  a follow-up  to  an earlier  one  in Enugu State, where  the forum  agreed to strengthen  cooperation  between the  two   zones, to achieve  regional integration and economic prosperity.

 


  1. Ezekiel Okeke 29th August 2017 at 5:51 am
    Is that base on majority democratic decision of the five south east states natives? Majority natives of the five south east states democratically in a referendum by sit-at-home decided for God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, and five persons in name of governors think they can stand on the way of such democratic decision of majority? Such thinking is insanity. On the other hand, we read that God blocked the heart of Pharoah and crushed him in the red sea, for questioning God. Who knows how many God has blocked their hearts for questioning God, to crush them in the hands of Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states deadline with the political name nigeria, is October 1st 2017, deadline to hand over all barracks in Biafraland to Biafran officers in the military and police, is August 31. 2017. If you are not a Biafran, vacate Biafraland now. If you are a Biafran, ready your sword. The battle has begun- it is the climax of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War, which God has given Biafra victory. God has put the enemy in the hands of Biafra to crush- there will be no escape rout for the enemy on D- Day, there will be no way out of Biafraland for the thugs of political poor northern bandits in the name of nigeria. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states fully supports Niger Delta Republic. God Is With Us!!!

