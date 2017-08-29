South South, South East  govs  insist  on  Nigeria’s unity

From Chris Anucha, Port Harcourt

SOUTH South and South East governors, on Sunday, stressed the need for Nigeria’s unity, and added that they would support programmes and actions geared towards bringing together components that make up the country.

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, disclosed this to newsmen at the Government House in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, shortly after the governors’ meeting ended few minutes after 11.00pm on Sunday.

Udom Emmanuel, Chairman of South South, South East Governors Forum said they agreed that Nigeria is better off, as a united entity, rather than a fragmented country.

He explained that security in the zones dominated discussions at the meeting, adding, however, that other issues which border on politics and how to improve the economy of the two zones, received attention.

The governors, according to Udom, also discussed the constitutional review going on at the National Assembly, especially how such amendment would impact positively on the two zones.

Udom, who was flanked by other governors, including the host, governor Nyesom Wike and representatives of other governors, explained that the forum also agreed on the importance of the South South and South-East zones collaborating with others for the political advancement, economic growth and political stability of the country.

The Sunday meeting was a follow-up to an earlier one in Enugu State, where the forum agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two zones, to achieve regional integration and economic prosperity.