South Korean envoys in historic trip to North

The most senior South Koreans to travel to North Korea for more than a decade met leader Kim Jong Un yesterday, a Seoul official said, the latest step in an Olympics-driven rapprochement on the divided peninsula.

The delegation, representing the South’s President Moon Jae-in, is pushing for talks between the nuclear-armed regime and the United States, after Kim sent his sister Kim Yo Jong to the Winter Games in the South.

“Chairman Kim Jong Un is currently hosting a dinner for the special envoys,” Moon’s spokesman told a press briefing yesterday evening, Yonhap news agency reported. Kim Yo Jong’s trip was the first visit to the South by a member of the North’s ruling dynasty since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War, and her appearance at the Games’ opening ceremony where athletes from the two Koreas marched together made global headlines.

Moon has sought to use the Pyeongchang Games to open dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang in hopes of easing a nuclear standoff that has heightened fears over global security.