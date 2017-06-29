The Sun News
Latest
29th June 2017 - South Korea gives conditions for peace with Pyongyang
29th June 2017 - BREAKING: Tension in Abuja Games Village as Lebanese nationals block gate
29th June 2017 - Qatar leaders turns poet, begs subjects to follow Saudi demands
29th June 2017 - European Court sentences baby to death
29th June 2017 - Paris climate agreement is irreversible, non-negotiable – Merkel
29th June 2017 - Africa gets its first generic version of HIV drug
29th June 2017 - Behold Olukoya Ogungbeje, Evans’ lawyer
29th June 2017 - China, Philippines relations cordial – official
29th June 2017 - Ex-Israeli PM Olmert wins early release from prison
29th June 2017 - Sex Scandal: Pope approves absence leave for Pell
Home / National / South Korea gives conditions for peace with Pyongyang

South Korea gives conditions for peace with Pyongyang

— 29th June 2017

South Korea’s new government will seek to sign a peace treaty with the North if it abandons its nuclear weapons, a minister said Thursday.

Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae Sung’s comments came hours before South Korea’s new leader Moon Jae In – who backs engagement with Pyongyang – was set to hold his first summit with US President Donald Trump, with the North’s growing nuclear and missile threats casting a long shadow.

The two Koreas are still technically at war because a peace treaty was never agreed to replace the 1953 armistice that ended the conflict on the peninsula.

The US – the South’s security guarantor – has 28,500 troops stationed in the country to protect it from its neighbour, and a treaty could entail their withdrawal, which has long been demanded by Pyongyang.

“We have to get over the current unstable system of armistice and put an end to the war on the Korean peninsula that has not yet ended,” Chun said in a keynote speech at a seminar.

But a treaty could only be signed “at the stage of complete denuclearisation of the North”, he added at the event organised by the Yonhap news agency.

The previous conservative governments of ousted president Park Geun Hye and her predecessor Lee Myung Bak shied away from referring to a peace treaty.

Signing a peace treaty with the United States used to be the North’s standing demand in return for dismantling its nuclear programmes.

But it is unclear if Pyongyang still holds that view, with the isolated regime saying it will never give up nuclear weapons as it denounces the “hostile” US policy towards it.

On his plane to Washington, Moon told journalists Wednesday that the North should refrain from carrying out further tests and promise a nuclear freeze before dialogue could happen, while Seoul and Washington should consider what they could offer in return.

“A nuclear freeze is the entrance to dialogue and a complete dismantlement of nuclear programmes will be the exit of the dialogue,” Moon was quoted as saying by news reports.

“Together with the nuclear dismantlement would come the establishment of a peace system on the Korean peninsula”, Moon said, in an apparent reference to a treaty.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

CLICK HERE to get 40% discount on fashionable designer wrist watches

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

South Korea gives conditions for peace with Pyongyang

— 29th June 2017

South Korea’s new government will seek to sign a peace treaty with the North if it abandons its nuclear weapons, a minister said Thursday. Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae Sung’s comments came hours before South Korea’s new leader Moon Jae In – who backs engagement with Pyongyang – was set to hold his first summit…

Share

  • BREAKING: Tension in Abuja Games Village as Lebanese nationals block gate

    — 29th June 2017

    Residents of the popular Games Village Estate in Abuja have cried out over the blocking of their estate by Lebanese community in Abuja over development of a disputed land within the estate. Secretary of the Games Village Residents Association, Jude Uze, confirmed the development to newsmen on Thursday. His words: “Lebanese community said they have…

    Share

  • Qatar leaders turns poet, begs subjects to follow Saudi demands

    — 29th June 2017

    The ruler of Dubai has taken to verse to urge Qatar to concede to the demands of Saudi Arabia and its allies for an end to a crippling embargo. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, who is also Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, is the latest in a long line of…

    Share

  • European Court sentences baby to death

    — 29th June 2017

    A European Human Rights Court has given its verdict on a case of human rights that will compel a couple to allow their sick baby to die. The parents of the baby Chris Gard and Connie Yates have been in a long legal battle to save their baby who is suffering from a serious genetic…

    Share

  • Paris climate agreement is irreversible, non-negotiable – Merkel

    — 29th June 2017

    The Paris climate agreement is “irreversible and non-negotiable,” Chancellor Angela Merkel told the German Bundestag on Thursday, a week ahead of the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg. The European Union’s remaining 27 members have expressed their “unequivocal” commitment to the plan to halt climate change despite the United States’ decision to leave, Merkel told…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share