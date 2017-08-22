The Sun News
Buhari assures South East of fairness

Buhari assures South East of fairness

— 22nd August 2017

…As Igbo youths demand he takes October 1 quit notice serious 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured  the South East geo-political zone of Nigeria that his administration would keep to its campaign promises to the region, assuring the region of fair share in his administration.

This also thanked the region for proving many wrong that he no longer enjoys the support of the region.

The president gave the  assurance, on Tuesday, while receiving South East Youths for Buhari (COSYB),  who stormed Aso Rock Villa, to declare their support for him.

He also said that his administration would do everything in its powers to keep the country together, adding that those trying to destabilise the country were only wasting their time.  

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina who received the body assured that federal roads, the Second Niger Bridge as well as critical infrastructure in the region will be fixed by the administration.

Leader of the group, Steve Anyata, said they visited to declare support for Buhari’s administration.

He thanked God for bringing the president back home safely from his medical vacation in London.

The coalition comprises several youth groups across the five states of the south-east.

He said our rally was also intended to show total solidarity and support of all of our own from the southeast geopolitical zone for you at a time we reckoned the nation was going through trying times occasioned by your sad, but unavoidable, fatherly absence.

“We also through this rally say a word of prayer for you and to pledge our loyalty to you and the Nigerian federation.

The group urged the president to take the quit notice issued to the Igbo in the north by Arewa youths seriously, expressing confidence that with his return, the issue would receive immediate attention. 

