Home / Cover / National / South east youths march for Buhari in Abuja

South east youths march for Buhari in Abuja

— 22nd August 2017

From: MAGNUS EZE, Abuja

A coalition of south east youths has organised a solidarity march for President Muhammad Buhari, in Abuja.

The group set off at the famous Unity Fountain in the nation’s capital to drive home their point.

Spokesman of the group, Hon. Damian Igbokwe, said they were thankful to God that the president returned back safely to the country from his London medical vacation.

 

 

About author

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Bennie 22nd August 2017 at 11:55 am
    Reply

    Useless people, you should keep deceiving yourselves because of money and forget where you come from animals in a zoo country.

