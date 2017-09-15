The Sun News
Latest
15th September 2017 - South East unrest: Kalu commiserates with bereaved families
15th September 2017 - Strike: ULC blackmailing govt – NLC
15th September 2017 - Six feared killed in Benue. police confirm four
15th September 2017 - Again, Ekiti tops NECO results, retains first position
15th September 2017 - Python Dance: Kalu sues for peace, calls for respect authority, human rights
15th September 2017 - Mum discouraged me, yet I won –Ebele Enemchukwu, Miss Nigeria United States
15th September 2017 - My happiest moments –Salawa Abeni, musician
15th September 2017 - Why I’m casting Omosexy in Shadow Parties –Yemi Amodu
15th September 2017 - Youngzee’s Pay Day extols virtues of hard work
15th September 2017 - Celebs storm London Fever’s UK premiere
Home / Cover / National / South East unrest: Kalu commiserates with bereaved families

South East unrest: Kalu commiserates with bereaved families

— 15th September 2017

 

Worried over the alarming situation following the military deployment in the South East, former governor of Abia State , Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has appealed for sustainable peace in the South East region in the interest of the country

He decried the needless loss of lives in Abia state and also commiserated with the families of the bereaved .

 

In a released statement, Kalu who had been out of the country for some weeks and just returned said he was disturbed after receiving briefs of the brewing crisis in the South East.

 

He disclosed his resolve to engage in extensive consultations to see to the end of the unrest and fear the alleged army incursions in many areas of Abia state has created.

He also called on the the members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB to remain law abiding as he consults with the federal authorities and IPOB stakeholders towards finding a common ground to the alarming crisis .

 

He regretted that the unimaginable situations are happening in a state he once governed for eight years and added that South East being a special economic zone does not need such crisis.

Kalu emphasized on the need for peace , adding that dialogue remains the best solution to solving grievances.
He also said further actions by the military would “inflict
suffering on the people who were already bearing the brunt of their presence.”

The former governor recalled that Igbo people are known for their peaceful disposition and urged the youths not to dymistify this long identity by making any attempt to take laws into their hands.

 

He said: “It is democratic for every individual or group to express their grievances at every point in time, but such actions must also follow due process in line with the constitution of the country to avoid breakdown of law and order.

 

“When I was governor, there were also Biafra agitations in the state but I always ensured that as the Chief security Officer of the state, the agitators must express their grievances within the ambit of the law so as not to infringe the rights of others. Most especially those going about their legitimate businesses.

 

“To ensure that the future is not worse than it is today and to prepare for a great and promising future , we must not forget that we are yet to recover from the loses of the civil war. Therefore, we cannot afford the mistake of subjecting ourselves to another round of loss of human lives and properties . We must also recognise the unique environment of South East and its economic importance.” He noted

He commiserating with families of the bereaved ,Kalu also urged IPOB youths to be law abiding and advised Nigerian security forces to ensure that the lives of the citizens are protected by halting any activity that would lead to further loss of lives in the state.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

South East unrest: Kalu commiserates with bereaved families

— 15th September 2017

  Worried over the alarming situation following the military deployment in the South East, former governor of Abia State , Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has appealed for sustainable peace in the South East region in the interest of the country He decried the needless loss of lives in Abia state and also commiserated with the…

  • Strike: ULC blackmailing govt – NLC

    — 15th September 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) has accused the yet-to-be registered United Labour Congress (UCL) led by Joe Ajaero of blackmailing government in order to secure registration. Addressing a joint press conference at the Labour House, Abuja, on Friday morning, National Presidents of NLC, Ayuba Wabba and…

  • Six feared killed in Benue. police confirm four

    — 15th September 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi No fewer than six persons including a retired Major have been feared killed in Ogobia town, Ugboju community of Otukpo Local Government following a crisis which rocked the area. Daily Sun gathered from sources in the area that the crisis was ignited by two brothers of same mother, Ijachi Udeh and…

  • Again, Ekiti tops NECO results, retains first position

    — 15th September 2017

    Efforts by the Ayodele Fayose-led administration in Ekiti State to reposition the education sector have again yielded positive results as the state retained her first position in the National Examinations Council secondary leaving examinations conducted by the body for 2017. The good news was broken in Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, by Governor Fayose while meeting with…

  • Python Dance: Kalu sues for peace, calls for respect authority, human rights

    — 15th September 2017

    Former governor of Abia State and APC South East chieftain has called on the the IPOB Youths to remain law abiding as he consults with the federal authorities and IPOB stakeholders towards finding a common ground to the brewing crisis  in Abia State Kalu spoke in response to the military presence in the state and…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share