South East unrest: Kalu commiserates with bereaved families

Worried over the alarming situation following the military deployment in the South East, former governor of Abia State , Dr Orji Uzor Kalu has appealed for sustainable peace in the South East region in the interest of the country

He decried the needless loss of lives in Abia state and also commiserated with the families of the bereaved .

In a released statement, Kalu who had been out of the country for some weeks and just returned said he was disturbed after receiving briefs of the brewing crisis in the South East.

He disclosed his resolve to engage in extensive consultations to see to the end of the unrest and fear the alleged army incursions in many areas of Abia state has created.

He also called on the the members of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB to remain law abiding as he consults with the federal authorities and IPOB stakeholders towards finding a common ground to the alarming crisis .

He regretted that the unimaginable situations are happening in a state he once governed for eight years and added that South East being a special economic zone does not need such crisis.

Kalu emphasized on the need for peace , adding that dialogue remains the best solution to solving grievances.

He also said further actions by the military would “inflict

suffering on the people who were already bearing the brunt of their presence.”

The former governor recalled that Igbo people are known for their peaceful disposition and urged the youths not to dymistify this long identity by making any attempt to take laws into their hands.

He said: “It is democratic for every individual or group to express their grievances at every point in time, but such actions must also follow due process in line with the constitution of the country to avoid breakdown of law and order.

“When I was governor, there were also Biafra agitations in the state but I always ensured that as the Chief security Officer of the state, the agitators must express their grievances within the ambit of the law so as not to infringe the rights of others. Most especially those going about their legitimate businesses.

“To ensure that the future is not worse than it is today and to prepare for a great and promising future , we must not forget that we are yet to recover from the loses of the civil war. Therefore, we cannot afford the mistake of subjecting ourselves to another round of loss of human lives and properties . We must also recognise the unique environment of South East and its economic importance.” He noted

He commiserating with families of the bereaved ,Kalu also urged IPOB youths to be law abiding and advised Nigerian security forces to ensure that the lives of the citizens are protected by halting any activity that would lead to further loss of lives in the state.