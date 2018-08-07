South East should embrace mainstream politics – Ekwilo

Chris Ekwilo is the Chairman Igbo Coalition in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State Chapter. He spoke on the Igbo agitation for the country’s president of Igbo extraction and why the Igbo need to embrace mainstream politics.

There is growing realignment of political forces against President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid, which by extension threatens the hopes of some Igbo leaders who are saying the presidency will go to the South-east in 2023. What do you make of the development?

As far as I am concerned, the coalition is laughable because they lack the political strength to stop President Buhari’s second term bid in 2019. Out of that gathering of 38 political parties, it is only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that has any atom of strength. The remaining political parties are mere associations masquerading as political parties. I call them mere associations because none of them can win just one out of the 774 local government areas in the country. Moreover, the Labour Party (LP) and

the Peoples Democratic Movement (PDM) denounced the so called Coalition of United Political Parties less than 24 hours after its formation. So, where is their strength and number? In politics, number counts.

Regarding the issue of Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023 after Buhari’s second term, courtesy demands that the Igbo be allowed to take a shot at the presidency considering their contributions to the development of Nigeria, and the only way we can get it is to allow the north to finish their eight years through Buhari, the power must not change hands because if the power is transferred to another northerner, the Igbo would wait for another eight years to take a shot. The power rotation equation is between the north and south and in the south, the South-west and South-south have taken their turn, it remains the South-east. So I appeal to south easterners to use their political microscope and see beyond the criticisms against President Buhari. Drumming support against Buhari’s second term will not help the Igbo in the political arrangement.