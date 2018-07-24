Ekweremadu referred to Section 14(3) of the 1999 Constitution (amended) that addressed the federal character principle and argued the Constitution was unambiguous on how federal appointments should be made to reflect equity.

He said: “I don’t have problem with any part of Nigeria. But I have problem with the way government is directing its appointments. Over the last two to three weeks, Sir, we have had cause to either discuss this FERMA that has been announced today or the NDIC or AMCON or FCSC. The heads of all these parastatals have come from one particular part of Nigeria and this is completely unfair. We can’t sit in this Senate and allow that to go on. So, I believe that we need to point it out to the federal executive to ensure that every part of Nigeria is represented in the running of Nigeria … This is completely unacceptable to me, Sir. I am talking of the leadership of these agencies. The leadership of these agencies, all of them, have come from one part of Nigeria.”

It is odd that senators who maintained silence over Buhari’s appointments over the past three years should now start to express anger over the president’s inability to reflect federal character in his appointments. The senators’ sudden reaction is flawed on all grounds. It is too little and too late. If the senators had kept their eyes on the ball, they would have noticed that Buhari’s appointments have remained one-sided. Previous appointments were weighted heavily in favour of people from one region of the country. The senators should have made substantial noise at the earliest time to remind Buhari of his pledge and constitutional obligation to serve in the interest of the nation.

Why did it take South East senators this long to realise that Buhari’s appointments were biased against their own region? While citizens have asked serious questions about the calibre, qualifications, experience, skills, background, training, and regional representativeness of the people appointed by Buhari, the senators had remained unashamedly silent.

In 2015, Buhari’s advisers on media and publicity argued unimpressively that appointments made by the president were based chiefly on merit. The implication was that only the president’s region had the capacity to produce qualified, experienced, intelligent, and wise citizens fit to serve at the most senior levels of government. That wacky argument turned reason on its head. Could merit be the underlying benchmark used by Buhari in appointing federal officials? Most certainly the argument served the interests of those pushing that idea. It is preposterous to argue that, in a diverse, multcultural, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious country such as Nigeria, only the North could produce people who have the qualifications, experience, and expertise suitable to be appointed as heads of government departments and agencies.