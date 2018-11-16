The immediate consequence of the criminal extortions by the police is the skyrocketing of cost of living generally in the South East.

Emmanuel Onwubiko

For a week, I traversed the entire South Eastern states of Nigeria during a private visit to my countryside. South East of Nigeria is home to Igbo Nigeria’s strategic member of the national tripod just as others are Yoruba and Hausa. During my visit to my home, I came face to face with systematic neglect of federal roads. It is no longer news that of the entire country, South East suffers from serious infrastructure deficits. There are a thousand and one causative factors for this deteriorated state of infrastructure particularly with those services and infrastructure that should of necessity be built by the national government. One of the most disturbing causes is systemic failure of the central government to rebuild the devastated assets belonging to both the individuals and the Eastern region soon after the thirty months fratricidal civil war. The next most important cause is corruption on the part of the political representatives of the South East to vigorously canvass and deliver quality projects for their people over the years. This state of dysfunctionality is noticed majorly on the roads infrastructure.

The long stretch of Federal Highway linking Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia and Okigwe in Imo State has virtually collapsed. The expansive two lanes of the usually boisterous and very busy road has become a shadow of itself following the total collapse of one of the lanes. I observed regrettably that all the vehicular movements flowing in from all parts of Nigeria heading towards Abia from Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi and Rivers states are now forced to rely on the only lane that has yet to collapse totally.

To understand the enormity of the rot and consequential dysfunctionality, a traveller only needs to get to Lokpanta in Abia State whereby the northern population of cow sellers live to witness the epochal decay of the road infrastructure coupled with the stinking environment made up of decrepit structures and wooden huts whereby hundreds of Nigerian citizens of Northern extraction live and transact their daily businesses with most of them selling foodstuffs and other edibles along the only portion of the lane that hundreds of vehicles ply on a daily basis. Lokpanta along the Enugu/ Okigwe Federal Highway is not only an eyesore but is an epidemic waiting to implode.