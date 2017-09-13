South East Reps condemn South East military siege

From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

The South East Caucus of the House of Representatives has described as highly unnecessary, the presence of military personnel in their region in peace time.

Chairman of the Caucus, Chukwuka Onyema in a statement entitled, “The Ongoing Military Show of Force in the South- East a Call for Caution”, stated that the reasons given for sending soldiers to the South East weren’t convincing.

He also said the reports of killings of unarmed civilians and the attack on the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Abia State point to the need for a review of the decision to draft armed personnel to states without any major security challenge.

“Though without convincing explanations, we were informed that a few days ago, some civilians were shot and wounded as they clashed with soldiers at Afaraukwu Village in Umuahia, yet again we have received report of a military invasion of the Umuahia NUJ office where journalists were molested and their equipment destroyed.

“As a result of the escalating tension, Abia State governor had to impose a dust to dawn curfew in Aba.

“While we appreciate the right to discharge core duties of the Nigeria armed forces as spelt out under Section 217 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), there is no gainsaying that internal military operations can only be conducted without doing violence to the constitutionally guaranteed fundamental human rights of citizens.

“To conduct operations that frighten, maim or lead to loss of lives of citizens and property, are clearly unjustifiable and an offence to our democracy and the rule of law.

We therefore call for a de-escalation of “internal military operations” in Abia State and the South East as a whole, while urging our brothers and sisters at home to remain civil and law abiding.

“We wish to express our support to the reported setting up of a seven -man committee by the South East governors to investigate the causes of the current conflict in Abia State.”