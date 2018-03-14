The Sun News
Latest
South East PDP congratulates Ekweremadu

— 14th March 2018

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South East zone, has congratulated the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on his recent appointment as a full visiting professor by the Southern University, Baton Rouge Louisiana, United States of America, describing the appointment as well deserved.

National Vice Chairman of PDP in the zone, Austin Umahi, in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu, described the appointment as reward for excellence, hard work and diligence; virtues, he said, Ekweremadu possesses.

He described the deputy senate president as a consummate scholar, a perfect politician and a gentleman whose passion for the enthronement of rule of law is total, and expressed confidence that the lawmaker would excel in this new task.

Umahi described Ekweremadu as the holding force and engine of PDP revival in the zone and, by extension, the entire country and said his appointment is a clear manifestation of resilience and dedication to service, which the lawmaker has exhibited since his foray into partisan politics.

“On behalf of the PDP South East zone, I wish to congratulate one of our quintessential leaders in the zone and the country at large, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, on his appointment as a full visiting professor by the prestigious Southern University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States of America. Ekweremadu has been a holding force in the nation’s legislature.

“His wealth of experience and human approach to national issues has been the binding force which has held the country together and earned Nigeria a great space among the comity of nations. 

“No doubt, his foray into active partisan politics never retarded his love for his profession as a lawyer, a teacher and a great academic guru.

“His appointment as a full professor has once, again, shown that Ndigbo and, indeed, PDP parade the best brains in all ramifications.

“No doubt, at the epicentre of our quest to reclaim power and reposition the economy of this country as well as restore her glory lies Ekweremadu, a solid rock,  a dependable ally and a man who has absolute respect for the rule of law. 

“He has demonstrated, beyond political interests, ethnic and religious lines, that democracy is the best form of government and should be guarded with sincerity and dedication.”

Umahi further disclosed that Ekweremadu, through his numerous educative and informative national and international journals, has brought to the fore, so many challenges facing the contemporary society, especially in Africa, and has proffered solution on how to tackle them.

