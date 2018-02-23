The Sun News
South East NURTW begs Kalu to intervene in trade dispute with govt

South East NURTW begs Kalu to intervene in trade dispute with govt

— 23rd February 2018

Magnus Eze, Abuja

The leadership of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), South East zone, has appealed to former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, to wade into their dispute with Anambra State government to enable them operate in the state.

This was as the union said over 15,000 of their members in the zone, particularly in Anambra state, would support the successful re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari, if he decides to seek second term in 2019.

Anambra South East Zonal Chairman of NURTW, Chief Augustine Udeozor, and his Secretary, Charles Nweke, in a commendation letter to Kalu, saluted his courage for fighting injustice  in the country.

The group, which stated that their teeming members wallowed in joblessness with the attendant suffering since 17 years ago when their operations were proscribed in the state, alleged that the state government had ignored a subsisting judgment of an Awka High Court.

The NURTW further said they were committed to deploying non-violent and lawful means in seeking redress, hence, their appeal for the former governor’s assistance in reaching out to Governor Willie Obiano.

Extolling Kalu’s virtues, they said he had devoted himself and resources to the cause of Ndigbo in many areas, describing him as the true Igbo leader.

The letter dated February 21, 2018, read: “Your efforts in resolving the ultimatum given to Ndigbo to leave Northern Nigeria by Arewa Youths; your efforts to see that the threat posed to the unity and corporate existence of our nation, Nigeria by the defunct IPOB and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu was brought to an end. Your current effort to see that the right of Ndigbo to produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023 after  Buhari, and your struggle to see that the marginalisation of Ndigbo  in this country is brought to an end are testimonies to your belief in justice and fair play. You have distinguished yourself as the true Igbo leader of our time.”

