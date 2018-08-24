– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - South East neglect: FG expends N16.6bn on 4 roads, says minister
24th August 2018 - NASS, Presidency face-off: Kalu sues for political solution
24th August 2018 - Lagos Airport: It’s not first time I returned lost items – Daniel
24th August 2018 - Insurgency: FAO trains 51 local officers in North East
24th August 2018 - Vote-buying and subversion of democracy
24th August 2018 - IFEOMA OBINNA 09079057994
24th August 2018 - Lending: OPS laments government’s crowding out of private sector
23rd August 2018 - 5.9m females estimated to be rhesus negative in Nigeria – Experts
23rd August 2018 - Footballers, coaches, fans lament crowded NPFL fixtures
23rd August 2018 - Police arrest Egyptian activist after calling for president recall referendum
Home / Cover / National / South East neglect: FG expends N16.6bn on 4 roads, says minister
ROADS

South East neglect: FG expends N16.6bn on 4 roads, says minister

— 24th August 2018

“In addition to these roads, we also inspected the N40 billion Aba-Port Harcourt section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway…

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Federal Government said it has expended N16.6 billion on the rehabilitation and reconstruction of four roads in the whole of South-East zone of the country.

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed said this while reacting to a statement credited to South-east governors that the federal government has failed the region in the provision of infrastructure.

READ ALSO: Lai Mohammed inaugurates rehabilitation of Oro township road

 Mohammed said this yesterday, in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, at the launch of canvassers across the state for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari/Yemi Osinbajo in 2019.

He said: “Permit me to use this platform to refute the statement credited to governors of the South-East geo-political zone that the federal government has failed the zone in the provision of infrastructure.

READ ALSO: Our mandate is to develop infrastructure, not share money – Lai Mohammed

“While this claim may have made headlines, it is totally untrue; the governors were either misquoted or they were quoted out of context. Either way, this allegation flies in the face of available evidence.

“I make bold to say that no part of the country, including the Southeast, has been left out of the massive infrastructure projects of this administration. In fact, a total of 69 federal government projects are currently ongoing in the South-East.”

The minister added that federal government would soon publish the full list of the projects and the state-by-state breakdown.

“Suffice it to say that the South East, just like other geo-political zones, got N16.6 billion worth of projects from the proceeds of the N100 billion Sukuk Bond, shared equally among the six zones.

“Federal government is currently rehabilitating four roads in the zone. The four roads being rehabilitated and reconstructed by the proceeds of the Sukuk Bond are: Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway Section II (Umuahia Tower-Aba township rail/road bridge crossing in Abia State; Enugu-Port Harcourt Dual Carriageway Section I (Lokpanta–Umahia Tower) in Abia state; outstanding section of the Onitsha-Enugu Expressway (Amansea – Enugu state Border); Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway Section III (Enugu-Lokpanta) in Enugu State.

“In addition to these roads, we also inspected the N40 billion Aba-Port Harcourt section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, a strategic road linking Aba and other industrial heartland of the East, with Port Harcourt, the nation’s oil hub. Let me say that these projects were awarded by the last administration which, however, failed to provide funding. As a matter of fact, a section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt road, which cuts across many states, was turned to a refuse dump before this administration came to the rescue. Then, there is the construction of the second Niger Bridge, which we also inspected. The ground-breaking of the construction of the second Niger Bridge was performed on March 10, 2014, but could not take of until 2017.

READ ALSO: Infrastructural devt: FG berates PDP over South East, South South

“The bridge, which is 1.59-kilometre in length, forms part of the 11.90-kilometre project. The contractor, Julius Berger, has completed the first three phases of the project, which have to do with the substructures. They are currently on the fourth phase, which is at 70 percent completion stage. Some 310 of the 615 piles designed for the bridge have been sunk, while massive sand-filling of the approach road has been carried out to the height of five metres…”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ROADS

South East neglect: FG expends N16.6bn on 4 roads, says minister

— 24th August 2018

“In addition to these roads, we also inspected the N40 billion Aba-Port Harcourt section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway… Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The Federal Government said it has expended N16.6 billion on the rehabilitation and reconstruction of four roads in the whole of South-East zone of the country. Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed said…

  • POLITICAL SOLUTIONS

    NASS, Presidency face-off: Kalu sues for political solution

    — 24th August 2018

    “I was once a legislator. I’ve been on the other side, too. These are things we can fashion out. I encourage President Buhari to find political solutions…” Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Former governor of Abia State,  Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to explore a political solution to the face-off between the National Assembly and the…

  • ACHI DANIEL

    Lagos Airport: It’s not first time I returned lost items – Daniel

    — 24th August 2018

    Speaking with journalists at an event to reward the duo, Daniel explained that he had returned several sums of money recovered in the cause of his duty… Louis Ibah Mr. Achi Daniel, the junior security guard of Halogen Security Limited, who found an abandoned bag containing jewelries, US dollars and other documents at the multi-storey car…

  • FAO - FARM FIELD SCHOOLS

    Insurgency: FAO trains 51 local officers in North East

    — 24th August 2018

    “About 1.5 million people have been returned to their original communities in northeast Nigeria,” FAO said, quoting a report by Displacement Tracking Matrix” Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) said it has trained 51 local agricultural officers who will set up and run farm field schools for local farmers…

  • VOTE BUYING

    Vote-buying and subversion of democracy

    — 24th August 2018

    It is gratifying that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has now decided to move firmly against vote-buying by positioning polling booths in such a way to make it impossible for bystanders to see how votes are cast in an election. The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Anambra State, Dr. Nwachukwu Orji, lamented the phenomenon of…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share