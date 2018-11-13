“It was during Gowon’s term as Head of State that the country was most receptive to revolutionary ideas that could have taken our country out of the woods”

George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Lambert Iheanacho retired as a Colonel from the Nigerian Army. The ex-Biafran fighter insists that General Yakubu Gowon, who had emerged Head of State after the counter coup of July 1966 lacked the vision and capacity to address the imbalance in the federal structure, saying Gowon rather entrenched same which, has continued to militate against the unity of the country.

The civil war ended over 48 years ago but the agitation for Biafra has continued to gain currency especially among the youths of the South East. What is your take on that?

First and foremost, the war was imposed on the then Eastern region by the Federal Government led by Gowon, because the Eastern region did not cause the war.

So, the people fought simply to defend themselves from being wiped out by the Federal Government of Gowon which was the real intentions of Gowon and his backers. Nigeria won the war because the ‘no victor, no vanquished’ policy of Gowon was just a ruse; the Eastern region was really vanquished.

Now, at the end of the war; Gowon had introduced what he called the 3Rs which is Reconciliation, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, but that policy was never implemented by the person who initiated it in the first place. Ironically, the same Gowon who was talking about ‘no victor, no vanquished’ handed twenty pounds to every Igbo man that had money in the bank regardless of how much. He also did not reconstruct the devastated Igbo land. He rather went ahead to create states and the Igbo were left in one state called East Central state because Gowon never deemed it fit to create more states in Igbo land to put it at par with the other regions and that was the beginning of the political and structural marginalisation of the South East.