South-East leaders vent anger at Sagay, Umeh, others

Political leaders in the South-East geo-political zone of the country, on Friday, applauded the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, for his contributions to the development of the Nigerian political system.

“Chief Odigie-Oyegun, by his political understanding has provided a bridge of good appreciation of democratic behavior between the presidency and the party on one hand and the government and the governed on the other hand”

They also commended the national chairman of the ruling party for taking the South-East into consideration and supporting the Igbo dream of producing a president for the country.

“The future of Ndigbo is only safe in the hands of APC,” the leaders said.

At a meeting in Enugu, the leaders criticised the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for failing to stem the continued suffering of the good people of Anambra State.

Willie Obiano, the leaders said, they were sure would not win the November 18 governorship election because the APGA led-administration had performed abysmally.

They also launched a strongly- worded attack against the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, Executive Director, Centre for the Vulnerable and underprivileged (CENTREP), Mr. Oghenejabor Ikimi, the Chairman, Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), Rev Tunde Adeleye, former Special Assistant to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, former National Chairman of APGA, Chief Victor Umeh, Nigerian Blogger, Kemi Olunloyo and Executive Chairman, Coalition Against Corrupt Leaders, Mr. Debo Adeniran, describing their criticism of Oyegun and the Muhammadu Buhari led-APC Federal Government as harsh and misleading.

In a communiqué, the leaders’ heaped scorn on former ally of President Buhari, Buba Galadima, former Majority Leader of the Osun State House of Assembly, Wahab Olatoye and Prof. Sagay for dabbling in the affairs of the party, mocking them as the mouth-piece of those plotting to destroy the country’s ruling party”

“These critics are puppets who are only twitching to the pull of the strings of certain individuals in the country. The All Progressives Congress is an effective and efficient political organization. It is not a shelter for unlawful or greedy politicians” the leaders said.

The communiqué, signed by the chairman, South-East Unity and Advancement Forum (SEUAAF), Chief Maxwell Okoye, acknowledged the vision, maturity and leadership style of Oyegun.

They also praised the former Edo State governor for promoting the Igbo cause, providing direction and expanding the ruling party.

“APC is not ill. The political growth of the party is not aimed at decreasing the power of some individuals. Odigie-Oyegun will never protect corrupt politicians”

They praised President Buhari for addressing their marginalization and channeling his energies towards executing projects that ameliorate the suffering of the people.

“The South-East people are first-class citizens in Nigeria. The South-East zone is not treated unfairly by President Muhammadu Buhari” the leaders said.

The leaders also had advice for Nigerians, particularly ordinary Igbo men and women on the streets “Quit the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), APGA and other mushroom parties “

“APC is getting stronger every day. The party is providing home to all Nigerians. It has a big advantage of winning the 2019 general election” the leaders added.