The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - South East govs reject ranching in zone
9th July 2018 - The controversy over NNPC remittance to Federation Account
9th July 2018 - Nigerian killed in South Africa
9th July 2018 - Planes for new national carrier arrive December
9th July 2018 - How ex-Ondo deputy gov’s daughter was found dead in boyfriend’s house
9th July 2018 - Lagos begins global campaign to drive investment
9th July 2018 - ESTHER EDET 07035120125
8th July 2018 - Those condemning assets seizure order have something to hide -Sen. Alimikhena
8th July 2018 - Defection: We’re waiting for Saraki’s directive – Kwara APC Chair
8th July 2018 - Ademowo ordains new clergymen
Home / Cover / oriental news / South East govs reject ranching in zone
SOUTH EAST GOVERNORS FORUM

South East govs reject ranching in zone

— 9th July 2018
  • Back Ohanaeze on restructuring

Magnus Eze, Raphael Ede, Enugu

South East governors and other Igbo leaders yesterday said no to the establishment of cattle ranch in Ebonyi State or any state in the zone as proposed by the Federal Government.

The governors also declared support for the ongoing call for restructuring of Nigeria by the apex Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and three other geopolitical zones of the country.

These formed part of the highlights of a nine-point communiqué issued by the forum, after its meeting at the Lion Building, Government House, Enugu, yesterday.

Chairman of the forum, David Umahi, who read the communiqué, said: “Ndigbo’s stand on restructuring of Nigeria was presented to the forum by the Ohanaeze president, based on the resolutions arising from the Awka enlarged Igbo meeting.

“He also laid down the template to the governors. The forum thanked Ohanaeze for a job well done and reiterated its earlier stand that restructuring is the only way forward for Nigeria.

“The forum also decided that the governors would take a look at the template of restructuring and make its final stand clear by the next meeting of the forum.”

The governors decried the increasing challenges posed by the movement of herdsmen from one state and region to another with

the resultant effect of massive destruction of farmland; and the attendant clashes with farmers in the zone.

He said governors have been spending huge funds in settling farmers; whose farms and crops were destroyed. He requested for an emergency meeting in South East, with federal security chiefs, farmers and herdsmen to stop the movements and prevent the clashes.

“The forum approved to support the setting up of an industrial and infrastructure development bank to fast track capital flow for rapid development of the region, as a private initiative.”

On the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipeline in the area, the forum said NNPC

Manager on Security, Dr. Sam Otobeze, briefed them on the repairs going on at Emene depot and assured that the pipeline will soon be fully repaired and NNPC may start pumping to the depot very soon.

The governors, however, commiserated with the governor of Plateau State and his people on the recent killings, while demanding justice for the Plateau people.

“We condemn the killings and join other regions to demand justice for Plateau people,” the governors said.

Others at the meeting include, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Willie Obiano of Anambra State, represented by his deputy, Dr. Ikem Okeke and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, who was also represented by his deputy, Ude Oko Chukwu.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SOUTH EAST GOVERNORS FORUM

South East govs reject ranching in zone

— 9th July 2018

Back Ohanaeze on restructuring Magnus Eze, Raphael Ede, Enugu South East governors and other Igbo leaders yesterday said no to the establishment of cattle ranch in Ebonyi State or any state in the zone as proposed by the Federal Government. The governors also declared support for the ongoing call for restructuring of Nigeria by the…

  • GOVERNORS - FEDERATION ACCOUNT - FAAC - NNPC

    The controversy over NNPC remittance to Federation Account

    — 9th July 2018

    The meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) was last week deadlocked as a result of the controversy over the remittance to the Federation Account by the Nigerian |National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for the month of May. According to reports, the NNPC had remitted N127billion to the Federation Account instead of N147billion.Its remittance was…

  • NIGERIAN KILLED IN SOUTH AFRICA

    Nigerian killed in South Africa

    — 9th July 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja A Nigerian, Mr. Ozumba Tochukwu Lawrence, has been reportedly killed in South Africa, Vice Consul (Information and Culture) of the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg, David Abraham, said in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja. The killing of Ozumba came at a time when the two countries are…

  • Planes for new national carrier arrive December

    — 9th July 2018

    Louis Ibah and Uche Usim, Abuja The Federal Government has said the first batch of five aircraft for take-off of the new national carrier will arrive the country on December 19. This came as the government received the ‘Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance’ for the establishment of the proposed national carrier with a pledge…

  • DAUGHTER - Adenike Khadijat Oluboyo

    How ex-Ondo deputy gov’s daughter was found dead in boyfriend’s house

    — 9th July 2018

    Miss Adenike Khadijat Oluboyo, daughter of the immediate past deputy governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Lasisi Olugbenga Oluboyo, was yesterday found dead in the house of her boyfriend, Adeyemi Alao, popularly known as QS, in Akure. Oluboyo, was a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko. Ondo State police public relations officer, Mr. Femi…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share