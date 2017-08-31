South East govs meet Kanu over Anambra guber, Biafra

From Chidi Nnadi and Petrus Obi, Enugu

Governors of the South East, yesterday, met with leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in Enugu, in what was believed to be a deliberate effort to check the excesses of the group and, at the same time, address some of their demands.

The meeting, which held for several hours behind closed doors, at the Enugu Government House, was reportedly called at the instance of elder statesman, Professor Ben Nwabueze who was also in attendance.

A source close to the organisers disclosed that all issues relating to IPOB agitation, including the issue of Biafra, and the group’s call for boycott of the Anambra guber election, were discussed.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the meeting, Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, noted that the meeting deliberated on IPOB’s demands and noted their concerns accordingly.

Umahi, however, noted that the meeting agreed that IPOB demands should not be absolute, but that “South East governors shall immediately engage the leader of IPOB and its leadership, in further meetings and dialogue, with a view to quickening resolutions of all issues amicably.”

Kanu, Prof. Nwabueze and Elliot Ukoh on one side, while governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu), Umahi, (Ebonyi) Deputy Governor of Anambra, Nkem Okeke, on the part of the South East governors attended the meeting.

In search of peace and tranquility in the zone, the governors, at the end of their meeting with IPOB, moved into another session with the national executive of the Igbo apex body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, with former governor of Central Bank, Charles Soludo in attendance.