South East govs meet Kanu over Anambra guber, Biafra

From Chidi Nnadi and Petrus Obi, Enugu
Governors of the South East, yesterday, met with leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in Enugu, in what was believed to be a deliberate effort to check the excesses of the group and, at the same time, address some of their demands.
The meeting, which held for several hours behind closed doors, at the Enugu Government House, was reportedly called at the instance of elder statesman, Professor Ben Nwabueze who was also in attendance.
A source close to the organisers disclosed that all issues relating to IPOB agitation, including the issue of Biafra, and the group’s call for boycott of the Anambra guber election, were discussed.
Addressing newsmen at the end of the meeting, Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, noted that the meeting deliberated on IPOB’s demands and noted their concerns accordingly.
Umahi, however, noted that the meeting agreed that IPOB demands should not be absolute, but that “South East governors shall immediately engage the leader of IPOB and its leadership, in further meetings and dialogue, with a view to quickening resolutions of all issues amicably.”
Kanu, Prof. Nwabueze and Elliot Ukoh on one side, while governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Enugu), Umahi, (Ebonyi) Deputy Governor of Anambra, Nkem Okeke, on the part of the South East governors attended the meeting.
In search of peace and tranquility in the zone, the governors, at the end of their meeting with IPOB, moved into another session with the national executive of the Igbo apex body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, with former governor of Central Bank, Charles Soludo in attendance.
It is democratic decision of majority Igbos of the five south east states, not demand. It is not ipob or kanu demand or affairs. It is affairs of majority Igbos under God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states is the only legitimate institution and platform that represents Igbos of the five south east states, and deadline with the political name nigeria is October 1st 2017- nothing on earth will prevent it. kanu and ipob group confessed rejecting Republic Of Biafra of five south east states offer, without consulting Igbos of south east concerned- who are the Biafrans, and only majority Igbos of south east have right to decide about it. If kanu and ipob had informed Igbos of south east about the offer and to decide about it- the Biafran issue would have been long over- as majority Igbos of south east would have decide for the Biafra of five south east states, the way majority now democratically in a referendum by sit-at-home decided for God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. Even at present, kanu and ipob group do not stand for God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, by so doing, kanu and ipob group has no business with God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. The said governors etc. meeting kanu and ipob group in the name of Igbos of south east under Biafra, have not wake up to realities- they are still making mockery of themselves. Only majority Igbos of south east decides, and have democratically decided for God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states- deadline with the political name nigeria, is October 1st 2017. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states majority Igbos democratically in a referendum by sit-at-home decided for, is the only legitimate institution and platform that represent Igbos of the five south east states, and deadline with the political name nigeria, is October 1st 2017. God Is With Us!!!
As I already said, from October 1st 2017, Biafran Interim Government is what will exist in the five south east states under God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. If Obiano do not want to serve as interim governor of Anambra state under God given Republic Of Biafra, he should prepare to vacate. APGA party has to prepare to provide replacement to serve as interim governor of Anambra state under God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. God Is With Us!!!
kanu arrest or re-arrest has nothing to do with God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. It is kanu with ipob group and eca group affairs, because he do not abide by principles of God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, refused implementation of Biafran instruments we proposed, which would have protected him from the enemy’s cheap molestation etc.