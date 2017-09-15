The Sun News
Home / Cover / South East govs disown IPOB, ban its activities in zone

South East govs disown IPOB, ban its activities in zone

— 15th September 2017

 

…Call on President Buhari to withdraw troops from zone
From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu
The South East governors Friday came down hard on the Indeginous Peoples of Biafra  (IPOB), proscribing all activities of the group in the region.

The South East Governors Forum placed the ban after their emergency meeting with the General Officer Commanding  (GOC), 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Adamu Abubakar; Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo; and Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, held at the Enugu Government House, to review the security situation in the region.
The South East Governors’ Forum Chairman and governor of Ebonyi State, Chuef Dave Umahi, who read the communique after the meeting, said everyone invited to the crucial meeting attended except the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, who he said sent in his apologies.
Kanu led by elder statesman, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, had met with the governors in Enugu in the penultimate week after which yesterday’s parley was scheduled but which the IPOB leader gave indication to shun on Thursday.
The governors, therefore, advised all aggrieved groups in the region to articulate their positions on all national issues  and submit them to the committee of governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Assembly members from the region through the chairman of the forum.
The governors also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the military currently on Operation Python Dance in the South East and allow the police to perform their role of maintaining law and order.
The governors also disclosed that they have taken concrete steps to protect the lives and property of non-indigenes in the South East in the face of the current tension in the zone.
“We are in touch with the Northern Governors Forum, they have assured us of the safety of all our people living in the North and we have also planned for exchange of visits between the governors and to re-enforce the confidence of Nigerians in this respect.
“In keeping with our earlier position, we wish to assure Nigerians that full investigation is ongoing on all allegations of killings, maiming and other unlawful conduct in the South East zone within this period. The governors and the security agencies are in agreement that appropriate action will be taken against anyone found culpable,” they said.
The governors also voted for one Nigeria, insisting on restructuring.
“South East Governors Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Assembly members  do hereby reinforce their commitment to a united and indivisible Nigeria.
“We also reinforce our desire for the restructuring of Nigeria  where all national issues will be discussed and amicably settled to achieve justice and fairness to every Nigerian, ” the forum said.
They also reiterated their earlier position that the November 18 Anambra governorship election must hold as scheduled.
Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi  (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu  ((Abia), Willie Obiano  ((Anambra), Dave Umahi  (Ebonyi ) attended the meeting while Imo Deputy governor, Prince Eze Madumere represented Governor Rochas Okorocha.
Post Views: 36
Share

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 15th September 2017 at 9:44 pm
    Ipob group exists within God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. Only Biafran Government has legitimacy over Ipob group. What is going on is not war of Ipob group. It is God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states War, it is BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR, it is the final battle of the 50 years Biafra – Nigeria War, which God has given Biafra victory. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states Deadline with the political name nigeria, is October 1st 2017. God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, is the only legitimate institution majority Igbos democratically in a referendum by sit-at-home decided for. Ipob group existence and activities remain legal within God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, any who have anything against it, picks his or her gun etc. and meet in battlefield of BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 15th September 2017 at 10:00 pm
    Neither the said south east governors nor any other institution has legitimacy over Ipob group. Only Biafran Government has legitimacy over Ipob group. Existence of Ipob group and its activities remain legal within God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. Any who have anything against it, picks his or her gun etc. and meet in battlefield of the on going BIAFRAN REVOLUTION WAR. God Is With Us!!!

Latest

IPOB to DHQ: We’re not terrorist group

— 15th September 2017

From Chidi Nnadi,  Enugu The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra  (IPOB) has denied being a militant terrorist organisation as declared by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Friday. The IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, who stated this in a statement issued to newsmen in Enugu accused security operatives of making frantic efforts to label their group…

  • Ugboju mayhem: Culprits must be brought to book -Ortom

    — 15th September 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that everyone involved in the crisis that rocked Ogobia and Ondo communities in Ugboju, Otukpo Local Government area of the state would be brought to book. Four persons including a retired Army Major, Ebute Ugbo were between Wednesday and Thursday this week killed with…

  • IPOB : Army occupation, maltreatment of South-easterners ethnic cleansing, Fayose alleges

    — 15th September 2017

    …PDP elders caucus endorses gov’s deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has described the alleged mal-treatment and killing of people of the South-east, Nigeria, who are agitating for the state of Biafra as ethnic cleansing, saying that he has forewarned that Preident Mohammadu Buhari’s second coming would be like the dark days of the…

  • South East govs disown IPOB, ban its activities in zone

    — 15th September 2017

      …Call on President Buhari to withdraw troops from zone From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu The South East governors Friday came down hard on the Indeginous Peoples of Biafra  (IPOB), proscribing all activities of the group in the region. The South East Governors Forum placed the ban after their emergency meeting with the General Officer Commanding…

  • DHQ declares IPOB a terrorist organisation

    — 15th September 2017

    The Defence Headquarters has branded the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a “militant terrorist organisation’’ and urged parents to dissuade their wards from joining the group. In a statement in Abuja on Friday, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, the Director, Defence Information (DDI), therefore, restated the commitment of the Armed Forces to confront “all security challenges…

