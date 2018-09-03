South East govs decry poor state of Enugu airport

Magnus Eze and Raphael Ede, Enugu The deplorable state of facilities at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, dominated deliberations at the South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) in Enugu, yesterday, as they rose from the meeting, appealing to the Federal Government for urgent intervention. Chairman of SEGF and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi, while addressing newsmen on the outcome of their meeting, also requested urgent steps be taken for the reactivation of the cargo section of the airport. READ ALSO: Ebonyi opposition and Umahi’s 2019 politics

The condition of the airport has continued to be a source of concern to stakeholders, particularly after a paltry N500 million was appropriated for it in the 2018 budget. Daily Sun reported exclusively recently, that an Ethiopian airline freighter, which arrived the airport about 6:20 a.m. (40 minutes earlier than stipulated time) had to divert to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, because the airport lacks airfield lighting and therefore operates only day flights.

“The forum appreciated the Federal Government for the intervention on the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, but, however drew its attention to the deplorable state of the runway, the runway lights and the tarmac and called on the Minister of State for Aviation to visit the airport for an on the spot assessment and urgent intervention,” Umahi stated. He further said the forum received presentation from the South East Region Development Fund (SENDEF), a financial arm of SEREDEC