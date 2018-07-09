South East govs congratulate Ugwuanyi on Supreme Court victory

Sunday Ani

South East Governors’ Forum has congratulated Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on his recent victory at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, last week, upheld the nomination of Ugwuanyi as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 governorship election in Enugu State.

Reacting to the development, the Forum’s Chairman, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, in a pre-meeting briefing at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday, told newsmen that the victory was a confirmation already given by God from the day he stepped in as Enugu state governor.

“We want to say the Lord, who started the journey with you, will see you through in your two tenures,” he said.

The forum also congratulated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and his Anambra State counterpart, Willie Obiano, for their victories at the Supreme Court and the tribunal, respectively.

“We know that the Lord who began this work will definitely conclude it. Our prayer is that this distraction should stop. So, we call on our brothers and sisters from the South East to be the wise men from the East and desist from all these unnecessary distractions.”

Umahi said the meeting will deliberate on a number of issues concerning the South East geopolitical zone, such as the position of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo on restructuring of Nigeria and industrialisation of the zone for economic development, among others.