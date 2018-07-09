The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - South East govs congratulate Ugwuanyi on Supreme Court victory
9th July 2018 - Brother, you want more wives, don’t you?
9th July 2018 - The politicianisation of Gen Buhari
9th July 2018 - Nigeria’s embarrassing gold medal in extreme poverty
9th July 2018 - Between Rwanda and Nigeria
9th July 2018 - Day US envoy tasked Nigerians to lift country through mentoring
9th July 2018 - 2019: We’ll consolidate on 2015 gains – INEC chair
9th July 2018 - Okorocha de-marketing APC – Okechukwu
9th July 2018 - Aviation agencies must show accountability with airlines’ taxes – Mbanuzuo, Dana Airline boss
9th July 2018 - Weightlifting: Osun duo set for AYG in Algeria
Home / oriental news / South East govs congratulate Ugwuanyi on Supreme Court victory
UGWUANYI - SUPREME COURT VICTORY - SOUTH EAST GOVS CONGRATULATE

South East govs congratulate Ugwuanyi on Supreme Court victory

— 9th July 2018

Sunday Ani

South East Governors’ Forum has congratulated Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on his recent victory at the Supreme Court. 

The Supreme Court, last week, upheld the nomination of Ugwuanyi as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 governorship election in Enugu State.

Reacting to the development, the Forum’s Chairman, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, in a pre-meeting briefing at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday, told newsmen that the victory was a confirmation already given by God from the day he stepped in as Enugu state governor. 

“We want to say the Lord, who started the journey with you, will see you through in your two tenures,” he said. 

The forum also congratulated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and his Anambra State counterpart, Willie Obiano, for their victories at the Supreme Court and the tribunal, respectively. 

“We know that the Lord who began this work will definitely conclude it.  Our prayer is that this distraction should stop. So, we call on our brothers and sisters from the South East to be the wise men from the East and desist from all these unnecessary distractions.” 

Umahi said the meeting will deliberate on a number of issues concerning the South East geopolitical zone, such as the position of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo on restructuring of Nigeria and industrialisation of the zone for economic development, among others.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MAHMOOD YAKUBU - INEC CHAIRMAN - 2019 GENERAL ELECTION

2019: We’ll consolidate on 2015 gains – INEC chair

— 9th July 2018

Ismail Omipidan Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was in Lagos recently for a series of meetings, aimed at kick-starting the commission’s implementation plan for the 2019 elections. On the sideline, he responded to a few questions on the commission’s level of preparedness. Tell us the state of the collection…

  • OKECHUKWU

    Okorocha de-marketing APC – Okechukwu

    — 9th July 2018

    Onyedika Agbedo A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has described the recently concluded national convention of the party as very successful. Okechukwu, who is also the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), came hard on Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, declaring that he is de-marketing the party….

  • Obi Mbanuzuo - DANA AIRLINE - ACCOUNTABILITY

    Aviation agencies must show accountability with airlines’ taxes – Mbanuzuo, Dana Airline boss

    — 9th July 2018

    Louis Ibah As Accountable Manager/CEO of Dana Airline Limited, Mr. Obi Mbanuzuo bears the enormous task of ensuring the safe operation of every aircraft in the airline’s fleet and to return profit to shareholders. In this interview with Daily Sun in the airline’s head office in Lagos, Mbanuzuo highlights some of the challenges the airline…

  • N-APC - PDP MOU

    2019: R-APC perfects MoU with PDP

    — 9th July 2018

    We won’t fall for Buhari’s bait again We’re ready to welcome them back -PDP Ismail Omipidan Members of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) have concluded plans to move as a group from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daily Sun has learnt. Former secretary of the defunct Congress for…

  • PRESIDENCY MUM ON MINISTER'S ALLEGED FAKE NYSC CERTIFICATE

    Adeosun: Presidency, Senate, minister keep mum on alleged fake NYSC certificate

    — 9th July 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Presidency, Senate and Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, have kept mute over allegations published by Premium Times, at the weekend, that she skipped the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and subsequently obtained a forged exemption certificate in 2009. The minister reportedly graduated from the Polytechnic of East London, in…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share