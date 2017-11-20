The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / South East governors mourn Ekwueme

South East governors mourn Ekwueme

— 20th November 2017

From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

The Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi has described the death of the former Vice President of Nigeria, Dr Alex Ekwueme, as end of an era.

Umahi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, expressed shock over Ekwueme’s death, describing it as a great loss to Ndigbo in particular and Nigeria in general.

He commiserated with the Government of Anambra State and entire Ekwueme family of Oko in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State for the loss and prayed God to grant him eternal rest.

“The death of our father and leader, Dr Ekwueme is so devastating especially now that his fatherly advice is needed most.  He was a great Nigerian and great believer in the unity of the country. As his children, we have learnt a lot from his deep political sagacity.

“As the Vice President of Nigeria, Ekwueme was a great rallying factor of Igbo socio-political integration. He was a voice of reason and a man who toiled to place Ndigbo at the centre of mainstream politics. Indeed we have lost a rare gem, a gentleman and a decent politician and academia” he said.

The governor further disclosed that the South East zone through the governors would soon make known a programme on how to pay last respect to the fallen political figure and commiserated with his immediate family and indeed the government of Anambra State.

  1. NGBO CHUKWUDI MICHAEL 20th November 2017 at 12:02 pm
    Reply

    Indeed, he was a gem, a true leader of thought and a fervent believer in the oneness and unity of the entity called Nigeria. May God grant the Ekwueme’s family, Orumba, the entire nation the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. He will greatly missed by all.

