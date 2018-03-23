South Africans, Moroccan’re guests on Glo-powered CNN African Voices

Two South African athletes and a Moroccan environmentalist and inspirational speaker are guests on the Globacom-sponsored Cable News Network (CNN) African Voices airing this week.

The 30-minute programme will profile the drive and unwavering dedication to passion which propel these athletes to break records and overcome daunting obstacles.

The first among the trio is Gift Ngoepe, a 28-year-old South African professional baseball player and second baseman for the Toronto Blue Jays, in the Major League Baseball.

The athlete will take viewers through his trajectory of how he became a legend as the first African born player in the Major League and what drives his passion for the game.

After him comes Saad Abid, a Moroccan adventurer, environmentalist and inspirational speaker who will serenade viewers with his exploits as a successful surfer whose love for the outdoors evolved into a desire to protect the environment. The last guest is Ryan Nicholas Sanders, a South African trail runner, whose nickname is “Hedgie”. The trailblazer was the first competitor to win all the four desert races, each a 6/7 day, 250 kilometer self-supported footrace through the Atacama Desert in Chile, the Gobi Desert in China, the Sahara Desert in Egypt and lastly the Antartica in the South Pole.

The programme will be on the CNN, at 9.30am, today.

Repeat editions will be broadcast at 3.30am, and 1.30pm, tomorrow and 11.30am and 6.30pm, on Sunday. Further repeats will come up at 10.30am, on Monday and 4.30am, on Tuesday.