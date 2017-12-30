The Sun News
Latest
30th December 2017 - South African court delivers Zuma impeachment blow
30th December 2017 - Man with explosives holed up inside post office in Ukraine: police
30th December 2017 - 2018’ll be tough for terrorists, militants, criminal groups, says Buratai
30th December 2017 - George Weah’s victory: Osun lawmaker urges youths to learn persistence
30th December 2017 - el-Rufai lauds coy for complementing govt’s effort on health
30th December 2017 - ALGON endorses Buhari, Bagudu for second terms
30th December 2017 - National Assembly will ensure full implementation of 2018 budget – Adepoju
30th December 2017 - ISIS on the run, ‘we’re breaking them,’ – Mattis
30th December 2017 - Ex-Kebbi gov, Dakingeri, PDP chair candidate, others decamp to APC
30th December 2017 - Liberia: Why Weah postponed victory speech
Home / World News / South African court delivers Zuma impeachment blow

South African court delivers Zuma impeachment blow

— 30th December 2017

South Africa’s top court has found that parliament failed to comply with its duties in holding President Jacob Zuma accountable over a public funding case.

The ruling said parliament must now set out rules for impeachment proceedings, but it remains unclear whether this will lead to any impeachment.

The court was hearing a case brought by opposition groups who wanted parliament to be compelled to begin impeachment.

It relates to Mr Zuma’s use of state funds to upgrade his private home.

Handing down the Constitutional Court ruling, Judge Chris Jafta said: “We conclude that the assembly did not hold the president to account.

“The assembly must put in place a mechanism that could be used for the removal of the president from office.”

But the court said it could not intervene on how parliament determined the mechanism and that it had no power to order an impeachment

The court awarded costs against Mr Zuma and parliament.

The court ruling was by majority. Dissenting Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said the ruling was a clear case of “judicial overreach”.

Some $15m (£11.1m) in state money was spent upgrading Mr Zuma’s home.

In March 2016, the court ruled he had ignored a watchdog’s findings and said he must pay some of the money back. The president has reimbursed $631,000, deemed by the Treasury to be “reasonable”.

Parliament then debated the matter and he survived a no-confidence vote, but Friday’s court ruling said that the procedures it followed were insufficient.

Mr Zuma has been weakened by a number of corruption allegations and by his recent replacement by Cyril Ramaphosa as head of the ruling ANC.

Mr Zuma, 75, is scheduled to remain president until general elections in 2019.

He has faced a number of corruption allegations, all of which he denies.

 

Post Views: 0
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2018’ll be tough for terrorists, militants, criminal groups, says Buratai

— 30th December 2017

 From: Molly kilete and Okwe Obi, Abuja Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen.Tukur Buratai has said that 2018 will be a tough year for members of the Boko Haram terrorists group, militants and other criminals disrupting the peace of the Nigerian nation. Gen. Buratai, who made this known at the 2017, ascension of the Aso…

  • George Weah’s victory: Osun lawmaker urges youths to learn persistence

    — 30th December 2017

    Virtues of dream, determination and persistence have been identified as ingredients to success which youths especially should emulate and imbibe in their system. The lawmaker representing Obokun State Constituency in the Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, made the submission, on Friday, in Osogbo, Osun State capital, following the victory of the first…

  • el-Rufai lauds coy for complementing govt’s effort on health

    — 30th December 2017

    …As company donates ultra modern scanning machine, others to Kaduna hospital From: Sola Ojo Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State,through his Commissioner for Health, Dr. Paul Manyan Dogo, has commended the Nigerian Breweries Plc for contributing to the health need of people resident in the state by way of donations of medical facilities. The…

  • ALGON endorses Buhari, Bagudu for second terms

    — 30th December 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi   Chairmen under the  Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Abubakar Atiku for the 2019 presidential and gubernatorial elections. The state chairman of the association, who is also the Chairman of Maiyama Local Government…

  • National Assembly will ensure full implementation of 2018 budget – Adepoju

    — 30th December 2017

    Hon. Sunday Adepoju (APC-Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency) on Saturday gave an assurance that  the National Assembly would ensure the full implementation of the 2018 budget. Adepoju told newsmen in Eruwa, headquarters of Ibarapa East Local Government of Oyo State, that federal lawmakers would also strive to ensure quick passage of the fiscal proposal. “Budget is…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello

Share