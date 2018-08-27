– The Sun News
South Africa shelves nuclear power expansion plans until 2030 – Minister
South Africa shelves nuclear power expansion plans until 2030 – Minister

— 27th August 2018

South Africa’s government has halted its nuclear power expansion plans until 2030, the energy minister said on Monday.

Jeff Radebe said while releasing the government’s new Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) in Pretoria that the country would instead mainly expand renewables, gas and hydro power stations.

There were “no plans to increase nuclear until 2030 instead (the government) will mainly expand renewables, gas and hydro power,” Radebe said.

READ ALSO Death toll from Greek fires rises to 97

South Africa has the continent’s only nuclear power station and is seeking to expand its energy mix using wind, solar and coal power capacity in the coming decades.

The policy paper also showed that electricity demand on the grid has been declining.

