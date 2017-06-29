The Sun News
Latest
29th June 2017 - South Africa probes airport robbery reports
29th June 2017 - Africa gets generic version of most effective HIV drug
29th June 2017 -   Zoning breeds incompetent leaders -Ezeemo
29th June 2017 - Sokoto to inject additional N1.6b into power plant
29th June 2017 - Benue: I’m seeking divine guidance for second term –Ortom
29th June 2017 - Kano has abolished non-indigeneship – Ganduje
29th June 2017 - Boko Haram regrouping, threatening UNIMAID –Unions
29th June 2017 - FG exports yam to UK, US
29th June 2017 - Red card for owners of abandoned vehicles
29th June 2017 - African Jollof Rice Challenge debuts, winner gets $5,000
Home / National / South Africa probes airport robbery reports

South Africa probes airport robbery reports

— 29th June 2017

South African authorities are investigating whether any workers at Johannesburg’s main international airport have helped robbers who follow arriving travelers and mug them at their homes or other destinations.
The probe follows a series of reports about people who were attacked after leaving O.R. Tambo International Airport, a major regional hub. Earlier this month, a couple from Congo took a taxi from the airport and were shot and wounded after resisting a robbery attempt outside their hotel, South African media reported.
The airport wants to identify alleged “airport spotters” who provide information about potential victims to waiting criminals, the airport’s management said. It warned that it will take action against any corrupt insiders, whether they are employed by the airport or its many service providers.
Around 35,000 people are employed “airport-wide,” the airport management said in a statement Tuesday. Some 10 to 15 percent are employed by the airport company, according to management. South African media periodically report on thieves who rob people who have driven from the airport. On Sunday, an investigation on Carte Blanche, a television program, reported that there had been 19 “confirmed incidents” linked to the airport so far this year.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

CLICK HERE to get 40% discount on fashionable designer wrist watches

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

South Africa probes airport robbery reports

— 29th June 2017

South African authorities are investigating whether any workers at Johannesburg’s main international airport have helped robbers who follow arriving travelers and mug them at their homes or other destinations. The probe follows a series of reports about people who were attacked after leaving O.R. Tambo International Airport, a major regional hub. Earlier this month, a…

Share

  • Africa gets generic version of most effective HIV drug

    — 29th June 2017

    • Kenya rolls out drug free to 27,000 people The generic version of the most advanced drug against HIV has been introduced in Kenya, a first in Africa where more than 25 million have the disease, the NGO Unitaid said yesterday. The drug, Dolutegravir (DTG) is the anti-retroviral drug of choice for those living with…

    Share

  •   Zoning breeds incompetent leaders -Ezeemo

    — 29th June 2017

    By Gilbert Ekezie Ahead of the 2017 Anambra state governorship election scheduled for November 18, Mr. Godwin Ezeemo, an industrialist who is contesting for the second time on the platform of Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), speaks about his renewed vision for Anambra people, and the need for the contest to be thrown open among the…

    Share

  • Sokoto to inject additional N1.6b into power plant

    — 29th June 2017

    From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Sokoto Independent Power Project requires additional N1.6 billion to complete and be put to full use, Chairman of the state’s Technical Committee on the project, and former Minister of Power, Engineer Bello Sulaiman, has said. Speaking when he presented the report of his committee to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in Sokoto,…

    Share

  • Benue: I’m seeking divine guidance for second term –Ortom

    — 29th June 2017

    From Rose Ejembi, Makudi Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has disclosed that he is seeking divine guidance on whether or not to contest for a second term in 2019. He disclosed this, yesterday, when a group of indigenes marched to Benue People’s House, in Makurdi, to express solidarity with the state government’s anti-open grazing law,…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share