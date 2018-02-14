The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - Lent: Buhari urges Christians to pray for peace, progress
14th February 2018 - BREAKING: 59 Senators oppose move, as Senate passes reordered 2019 poll Bill
14th February 2018 - JUST IN: Benue gov. in closed door meeting with Senators over herdsmen killings
14th February 2018 - I won’t resign, says Israeli PM, Netanyahu
14th February 2018 - Egypt’s former top auditor ordered detained for 15 days
14th February 2018 - Netanyahu rejects calls to resign after police seek indictment
14th February 2018 - Guatemala ex-president, ministers arrested over graft
14th February 2018 - South Africa opposition demands ministers’ arrest after Gupta raid
14th February 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Buhari presides over FEC meeting
14th February 2018 - JUST IN: 5 injured as US-bound plane makes emergency landing at Lagos airport
Home / World News / South Africa opposition demands ministers’ arrest after Gupta raid

South Africa opposition demands ministers’ arrest after Gupta raid

— 14th February 2018

dpa/NAN

A South African opposition party has demanded that the police extend their Wednesday raid on the influential Gupta family to include government ministers linked to a corruption scandal.

“The investigations and action simply cannot end [with the Guptas] and must continue to all those implicated, including key ministers,” Zakhele Mbehle from the Democratic Alliance said in a statement.

Mbehle demanded investigations of four ministers as well as Ace Magushule, the secretary general of the ruling African National Congress.

The request comes after specialised crime investigation unit on Wednesday morning arrested three people from the Johannesburg home of the Gupta family.

The Gupta family is linked to corruption scandals that have engulfed President Jacob Zuma.

Shortly after dawn, a dozen officers from the elite Hawks police unit sealed off a street leading to the Gupta mansion in Johannesburg’s upscale Saxonwold suburb.

Minutes later, an unmarked police van left the compound as residents applauded police officers and hurled abuse at security guards for the Guptas, who have been accused by South Africa’s top anti-corruption watchdog of influence-peddling and swaying the appointment of cabinet ministers.

On Tuesday, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) ordered Zuma to step down as president of the country, giving him no firm deadline but saying the party was sure he would comply and “respond” on Wednesday.

Zuma and the Guptas , a family of wealthy Indian-born businessmen, deny any wrongdoing.

A lawyer for the Gupta family said he could not comment on the raid because he had yet to see the search warrant.

Hawks spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi said the raid was part of a probe into influence-peddling allegations.

The allegations are also the subject of a judicial inquiry on wider corruption involving the Guptas, dubbed “state capture” in local media.

Signs of law enforcement mobilizing against the Guptas, and by association Zuma, caused the rand to strengthen 0.5 per cent against the dollar.

The currency has tended to gain ground on any sign of Zuma’s political departure approaching.

Zuma’s silence has fueled speculation of an increasingly desperate power struggle behind the scenes with deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa, whose election to the head of ANC in December marked the beginning of the end of Zuma’s tenure.

Besides his controversial relationship with the Guptas, who were born in India but moved to South Africa in the early 1990s, Zuma has 783 counts of corruption outstanding against him relating to a 2.5 billion dollars state arms deal in the late 1990s.

Besides the pressure from the ANC, Zuma is facing a no-confidence motion in parliament brought by the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters.

That motion is set for Feb. 22.

The ANC could throw its weight behind such a vote if Zuma, who has survived several no-confidence motions in the past, refused to heed its orders to resign.

The entire Cabinet would have to step down if such a vote went through.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

1 Comment

  1. Eze John 14th February 2018 at 11:14 am
    Reply

    He should come to down to IMO State nigeria,so that okorocha will give him chieftaince title.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lent: Buhari urges Christians to pray for peace, progress

— 14th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Christians in the country to pray for peace and progress as they embark on this year’s Lenten season. The President noted that Nigeria’s existence as one united country was a divine arrangement and that nothing should be done to break it apart. In a message to Nigerian…

  • BREAKING: 59 Senators oppose move, as Senate passes reordered 2019 poll Bill

    — 14th February 2018

    Senators, on Wednesday, were divided over the reordered sequence of the 2019 General Elections. Recall that the reordered sequence puts the presidential election last. The Independent National Electoral Commission had, before now, put the presidential election among the first elections to be conducted in February 2019. On Wednesday, the report on the election sequence was…

  • JUST IN: Benue gov. in closed door meeting with Senators over herdsmen killings

    — 14th February 2018

    Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State is currently meeting with the Senate over the ongoing probe into the killings by herdsmen in parts of the state. The meeting is being held behind closed doors. The National Assembly had, in the wake of claims and counter-claims over the killings, had said it would seek to unravel…

  • HAPPENING NOW: Buhari presides over FEC meeting

    — 14th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting is currently going on at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari had Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and several ministers in attendance. The meeting commenced at 11:00a.m. The opening prayers were said by the Chief of Staff to the President,…

  • JUST IN: 5 injured as US-bound plane makes emergency landing at Lagos airport

    — 14th February 2018

    ‎ Louis Ibah Delta Airline flight 55, which left the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, about 10.50p.m., on Tuesday and heading to Atlanta, Georgia, in the United States of America, made an emergency landing at the Lagos airport less than an hour after its take-off having developed fault mid-air in one of its two…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share