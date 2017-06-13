The Sun News
Latest
13th June 2017 - South Africa: More backing for Zuma’s ex-wife as next party leader
13th June 2017 - Rivers targets N15b monthly IGR
13th June 2017 - Quit threat: Uproar over Uwuazuruike’s visit to Kaduna
13th June 2017 - Abuja: Agencies implement Executive Order to ease business at airport
13th June 2017 - May: UK needs unity for challenges of Brexit, security
13th June 2017 - N778.19 billion in federal tax revenue in first quarter of 2017
13th June 2017 - Ekiti masquerades land in court over Mosque attack
13th June 2017 - Benin monarch expresses concern over inadequate modern facilities at UBTH
13th June 2017 - All about World Blood Donor Day
13th June 2017 - Borno villagers allege military loot after raid on insurgents
Home / Cover / National / World News / South Africa: More backing for Zuma’s ex-wife as next party leader

South Africa: More backing for Zuma’s ex-wife as next party leader

— 13th June 2017

The youth arm of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) said on Tuesday it will back Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former chair of the African Union, to be the party’s next leader

Dlamini-Zuma, is President Jacob Zuma’s ex-wife..

The Youth League joins the ANC Women’s League, the party’s military veterans and Zuma himself in endorsing Dlamini-Zuma ahead of a leadership contest in December where her main opponent is likely to be Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Dlamini-Zuma, a medical doctor who served as health minister under former president Nelson Mandela, has pledged to address the gaping inequality between blacks and whites that still exists 23 years after the end of apartheid.

Ramaphosa, a unionist-turned-billionaire businessman, is more investor friendly and has the support of powerful trade unions and sections of the top party leadership.

“Amongst the leadership qualities we are looking for is an uncompromising commitment to ‘radical economic transformation’,” the youth league said in a statement.

“They must expand economic participation to the majority of our people by breaking the stranglehold of white monopoly capital.”

The youth league said this should include redistributing land from white elites to the black majority without compensation, providing free education, improving healthcare and launching a state bank to improve infrastructure.

The ANC has become increasingly divided over Zuma’s leadership in recent months due to a series of corruption scandals, a much-criticised cabinet reshuffle and a failure to handle an economy that has slipped into recession.

Zuma can remain head of state until an election 2019 but his opponents inside the ANC would like to remove him as president once he steps down as party leader, making it important for him to ensure a loyalist succeeds him.

The youth league endorsed Zuma loyalists for other top ANC positions, including the ANC’s leader of Mpumalanga province David Mabuza for deputy president and the party’s head of Free State province Ace Magashule for secretary general. (Reuters/NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

South Africa: More backing for Zuma’s ex-wife as next party leader

— 13th June 2017

The youth arm of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) said on Tuesday it will back Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former chair of the African Union, to be the party’s next leader Dlamini-Zuma, is President Jacob Zuma’s ex-wife.. The Youth League joins the ANC Women’s League, the party’s military veterans and Zuma himself in endorsing Dlamini-Zuma…

Share

  • Rivers targets N15b monthly IGR

    — 13th June 2017

    From: CHRIS  ANUCHA, PORT HARCOURT The Rivers  State  Government  said   it   was  targeting   to  generate  the  sum of N15 billion  as  Internally  Generated Revenue (IGR). The state  was  generating  an average  of N6 biilion  per   month,   until  recently that   the  Internally  Generated  Revenue  moved  to   over N9 billion. Executive Chairman, Rivers  State  Internal  Service, Chief …

    Share

  • Quit threat: Uproar over Uwuazuruike’s visit to Kaduna

    — 13th June 2017

    From: Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The leader of Biafra Independence Movement (BIM), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, on Tuesday, came under fire as he was berated by a number of groups and organisations for visiting Kaduna State to plead for One Nigeria shortly after the quit order given to Igbo in the North. Describing his action as ‘a…

    Share

  • Abuja: Agencies implement Executive Order to ease business at airport

    — 13th June 2017

    The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other aviation agencies have commenced the implementation of the ‘executive order’ on ease of doing business at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on May 18 signed three orders on ease of doing business in the country. When the News Agency of…

    Share

  • May: UK needs unity for challenges of Brexit, security

    — 13th June 2017

    Minister Theresa May told Britain’s newly returned parliament on Tuesday that the country needed to come together to face the challenges of leaving the European Union and maintaining security after recent attacks by Islamist militants. “As we face difficult challenges ahead, let us come together in a spirit of national unity to keep our country…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share