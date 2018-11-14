South Africa Football Association (SAFA) has taken another dramatic step to ensure they have a full house of partisan fans rooting for Bafana Bafana against Nigeria on Saturday, as the officials have now declared free parking and a music show at the stadium.

Footballlive.ng gathered that, following their earlier decision to cut gate fees at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, in order to encourage a massive turn out of South African fans, SAFA have gone ahead to further induce their country’s soccer lovers.

The stadium, which has a capacity of 90,000 all-sitter, will open at noon on match day, with pre-match musical performance to draw more fans in, while bars and food stalls will also open for spectator’s convenience.

Bafana Bafana are second in Group E with eight points from four matches and need all three points against the leaders, Nigeria to confirm a ticket to next year’s AFCON, for which their visitors need only a draw.

With that in mind, SAFA have urged the country’s football fans to give Bafana Bafana total support from the 2pm on Saturday.

The bargain on offer is that any mobile fan will not have to pay for car parking so as to reduce the financial burden on them to watch the game.

Stadium Management SA (SMSA) stated: “Spectators will not have to pay for parking around the stadium and uniformed private security will assist the SAPS to keep cars safe.

“The free parking has specifically been put in place to reduce the economic restrictions for spectators to attend the match.’

The Group E encounter will kick-off by 2pm (Nigerian time) Saturday.