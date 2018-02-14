The Sun News
Latest
14th February 2018 - South Africa: Jacob Zuma resigns as President
14th February 2018 - Breaking: Governors to nominate team to interface with NASS on state police
14th February 2018 - TKO Aluko recants, apologises to Fayose, identifies ‘detractors’
14th February 2018 - Katsina NULGE backs Masari for second term
14th February 2018 - State of Emergency: Benue leaders lambast Coalition of Northern Groups
14th February 2018 - FG has bailed out states with N1.19tr – Osinbajo
14th February 2018 - UN Women advocates quick passage of gender equality bill in Gombe
14th February 2018 - 2019: Okowa gets confidence vote from PDP LG exco
14th February 2018 - Aladja/Ogbe Ijoh boils again as 1 dead, 6 injured
14th February 2018 - Petrol price rose by 28.4% in January – NBS
Home / Cover / World News / South Africa: Jacob Zuma resigns as President

South Africa: Jacob Zuma resigns as President

— 14th February 2018

The Guardian

Jacob Zuma, the president of South Africa, has resigned after days of defying orders from the ruling African National Congress to leave office and on the eve of a no-confidence vote in parliament.

In a televised address to the nation late on Wednesday, the 75-year-old said he was a disciplined member of the ANC, to which he had dedicated his life.

“I fear no motion of no confidence or impeachment … I will continue to serve the people of South Africa and the ANC. I will dedicate my life to continuing to work for the execution of the policies of our organisation,” Zuma said.

“No life should be lost in my name. The ANC should never been divided in my name. I have therefore come to the decision to resign as president of the republic with immediate effect.”

The resignation ended an extraordinary day in South African politics, which had begun with a dawn raid on a business family at the centre of the recent corruption allegations levelled at Zuma.

At noon, ANC officials announced they would vote for an opposition party’s no-confidence motion in parliament on Thursday.

Late in the afternoon, Zuma gave an angry and rambling TV interview to justify his refusal to obey his own party’s order to step down.

But his speech was more confident and warm.

The president started with a joke with journalists about the late hour, and his trademark chuckle. He expressed his gratitude to the ANC and South Africans for the privilege of serving them at the “pinnacle” of public life, before saying thank you and goodbye in three local languages.

Zuma’s resignation leaves the path clear for deputy president, Cyril Ramaphosa, who took over the leadership of the ANC in December, to be elected by parliament to the highest office.

Zuma, a former anti-apartheid activist who has led the ANC since 2007 and been South Africa’s president since 2009, was due to leave power next year.

His tenure has been marred by economic decline and multiple charges of graft that have undermined the image and legitimacy of the party that led South Africans to freedom in 1994.

 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

South Africa: Jacob Zuma resigns as President

— 14th February 2018

The Guardian Jacob Zuma, the president of South Africa, has resigned after days of defying orders from the ruling African National Congress to leave office and on the eve of a no-confidence vote in parliament. In a televised address to the nation late on Wednesday, the 75-year-old said he was a disciplined member of the ANC,…

  • Breaking: Governors to nominate team to interface with NASS on state police

    — 14th February 2018

    Juliana  Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The second Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) is currently ongoing in the State House Conference Center, Abuja. The governors are to nominate a team from their members that will interface with National Assembly over the creation of State Police. Recall at the closing of the two-day summit on national security organised by the…

  • TKO Aluko recants, apologises to Fayose, identifies ‘detractors’

    — 14th February 2018

    Erstwhile Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Dr. Tope Aluko has said that he has apologised to the State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose for all that he did in the past, vowing  to remain committed and loyal to the governor and all that he represents. A release issued by Chief Press…

  • Katsina NULGE backs Masari for second term

    — 14th February 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Katsina State chapter of National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has pledged to support Governor Aminu Bello Masari to continue in office beyond 2019 as a measure to ensure regular payment of their salaries. “We are going to support you,” the NULGE Chairman, Aliyu Haruna, told Governor Masari, on Wednesday,…

  • State of Emergency: Benue leaders lambast Coalition of Northern Groups

    — 14th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Leaders of the three major ethnic nationalities in Benue, Mzough U Tiv, Idoma National Forum and Omi’Nyigede have lambasted the Coalition of Norther Groups for calling for a state of emergency in Benue and other states over insecurity. The leaders of the various ethnic lobbies led by the President General of Mdzough…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share