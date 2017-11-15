The Sun News
Latest
15th November 2017 - South Africa: 2 Nigerians killed in 48 hours
15th November 2017 - Nnamdi Kanu remains leader, Radio Biafra director – IPOB
15th November 2017 - Grazing law: 2 killed in Benue
15th November 2017 - Shareholder activist slams SEC’s handling of Oando’s infractions
15th November 2017 - FG plans tax hike for tobacco, marijuana
15th November 2017 - Tech & Gadgets : NCC, stakeholders strategise on 30% Internet penetration target by 2018
15th November 2017 - Super Eagles shock Argentina 4 -2
15th November 2017 - Ahead Russia 2018: NFF, Eagles sign landmark agreement
15th November 2017 - President Buhari showers N17.5m on D’Tigress
15th November 2017 - Young boxers register for GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 3
Home / Cover / National / South Africa: 2 Nigerians killed in 48 hours

South Africa: 2 Nigerians killed in 48 hours

— 15th November 2017

Grief-stricken Nigerian community in South Africa has confirmed the vicious killing of two members within 48 hours, barely a month after President Jacob Zuma was honoured by the Imo State Government.

In October, a Nigerian man was shot dead in South Africa over an alleged 300 Rand (about N7,500) parking lot debt.

A source close to the Nigerian community told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on telephone from Johannesburg, yesterday, that the first victim, Ikechukwu Mmanwoke Edmond, 40, was killed on November 11.

The source said the deceased, a businessman and native of Ihembosi, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra, was killed in front of his house on Amant Street, Malvern, Johannesburg.

It quoted an eyewitness and neighbour of Ikechukwu, Sibongile as saying that six men came to their house and started breaking doors and taking out their personal effects.

“When she (Sibongile ) raised alarm, they started beating her. When Ikechukwu came in and saw what was happening, he brought out his phone to call the police.

“A member of the gang took a brick and hit him in the face and he fell down. When the police arrived, he was already dead,” the source told NAN.

The second victim, Eluka Agu, native of Ihiala also from Anambra, was allegedly robbed and then beaten by some South Africans at Oliven, Centurion on Monday (Nov. 13).

The said the police came and took him away to his house for a search.

“The victim pleaded with the police to take him to the hospital for treatment but they refused.

“After searching his house without finding anything, he died as a result of the severe beating.”

As usual, the Nigerian community in the area which expressed worry about the incidents, had vowed to take up the matter with “appropriate authorities,” the source added.

During the military administration of then General Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria spearheaded the struggles that ended Aparthied in South Africa.

Among other efforts, the military administration of Gen. Obasanjo contributed $3.7 million to the fund and also committed personal donation of $3,000 to the fund.

All Nigerian civil servants and public officers at the time made a two per cent donation from their monthly salaries to the fund while Nigerian students skipped their lunch to make donations, and by June 1977, the total contribution to the fund had reached $10.5 million.

Between 1973 and 1978, Nigeria contributed $39,040 to the UN Educational and Training Programme for South Africa and in 1976, Nigeria boycotted the 1976 Olympics and Commonwealth games in 1979 as part of protest against the apartheid regime in South Africa.

The late Sunny Okosun of Nigeria composed a song called “Fire in Soweto” in 1977 to show support for the fight against apartheid.

Post Views: 38
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

South Africa: 2 Nigerians killed in 48 hours

— 15th November 2017

Grief-stricken Nigerian community in South Africa has confirmed the vicious killing of two members within 48 hours, barely a month after President Jacob Zuma was honoured by the Imo State Government. In October, a Nigerian man was shot dead in South Africa over an alleged 300 Rand (about N7,500) parking lot debt. A source close to…

  • Nnamdi Kanu remains leader, Radio Biafra director – IPOB

    — 15th November 2017

    Proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dismissed reports that Director of Radio Biafra of Nnamdi Kanu, has been sacked. IPOB described the report as lies orchestrated by government. The group described it as “a cheap diversionary tactics designed to test our dedication and resolve in the run up to the much anticipated boycott of…

  • Grazing law: 2 killed in Benue

    — 15th November 2017

    Police arrest 4 herdsmen for attempted rape From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue Police Command has confirmed that two people have been killed in the state by suspected herdsmen since the  Anti -Open Grazing Law came into force on November 1. The state command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, who spoke exclusively with Daily…

  • Shareholder activist slams SEC’s handling of Oando’s infractions

    — 15th November 2017

    By Chinwendu Obienyi Chairman, Trusted Shareholders’ Association of Nigeria (TSAN), Alhaji Mukhtar Mukhtar, has urged Nigeria’s capital market regulators to wield the big stick on defaulting companies to protect the integrity of the market and ensure its sustained growth. Speaking on the controversy involving Oando Plc and its shareholders during an interview with Daily Sun,…

  • FG plans tax hike for tobacco, marijuana

    — 15th November 2017

    From Obi Okwe, Abuja The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma, yesterday disclosed the Federal Government’s plans to hike taxes paid on tobacco, marijuana and other abused, yet harmful substances to make them commercially unattractive. Udoma stated this in Abuja at the public presentation of the 2018 Budget proposal. According to him,…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share