Veteran music star, Fasasi Olanrewaju , a.k.a. Sound Sultan, will lead others to perform at the second edition of the United Nations music concert for food on Dec.2 in Lagos.

The concert is aimed at encouraging more Nigerians, especially the youth, to embrace Agriculture and the production of more farm produce for the people.

The Oxfam ambassador who tweeted this on his twitter handle said that this was important because the United Nations would be spearheading it.

He said that: Vector, Seyi Shay, Small Doctor and other musicians would join him to promote the importance of agriculture to a nation like Nigeria.

Sound Sultan said that they would be using music and entertainment as a medium to attract the public and youths in particular to be more involved in Agriculture.

He said, “We are organising this concert to enlighten and encourage our young fans and friends to see agriculture as cool and friendly.

“It is also to change the wrong perception among our people that they cannot become wealthy by practising agriculture, “ he said.

He said that the event would also feature side attractions such as the fastest mouth competition, rap battle and dance competition.