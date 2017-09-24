Souls of Bola Ige, Dele Giwa, Kudirat Abiola, others cry for vengeance – Cleric

…Says, ‘Corruption, bad leadership responsible for Nigeria’s sickness’

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Archbishop of Lagos Ecclesiastical Province (Anglican Communion), Dr. Michael Olusina Fape, on Sunday, said the souls of slain prominent Nigerians, including a former Minister of Justice, Bola Ige, Dele Giwa, Kudirat Abiola, Funsho Williams, among others were crying for vengeance in Nigeria. Hence the ‘sickness’ the country is plunged into at the moment.

He also said that there was so much “corruption and selfishness” in Nigeria, which he noted had made the country sick.

The cleric, however, hinged the country’s ‘sickness’ on bad leadership. He also declared that “bloods of innocent souls are crying for vengeance in the country”.

He specifically mentioned former Minister of Justice, Bola Ige, Dele Giwa, Kudirat Abiola, Funsho Williams, among others as “victims of assassination” whose souls cry for vengeance in Nigeria.

Fape stated these in his sermon he delivered at the special church service to mark the 57th independence anniversary of Nigeria, held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The service was attended by the Ogun State deputy governor, Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga, Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Suraj Adekumbi, Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, Ogun State Chief Judge, Justice Olatokunbo Olopade, service chiefs, top government functionaries and traditional rulers.

Fape, who doubles as Bishop of Remo, remarked that poor health sector, bad welfare packages for retirees, dilapidated infrastructure and poor educational system have marred the country’s progress.

“We have been seeking the face of God but we have not turned away from our wickedness. We have shed blood of many innocents souls in this nation. From Dele Giwa to Bola Ige to Alfred Rewane to Funsho Williams to our Kudirat Abiola and many more. You can still count on. And the blood of these innocent ones were crying for vengeance.

“Should we continue in sins and ask for forgiveness, absolutely No, the cleric said.

He maintained that politicians, religious leaders and community leaders had been responsible for Nigeria’s “sickness”, saying “the country is dire in need of selfless leaders”.

Fape, who submitted that Nigerians are prayerful but arrogant, asked Nigerians to humble themselves before God, seek and pray for forgiveness.

He, however, observed that Nigeria, having survived a civil war, military coups and counter coups and enjoyed 17 years of democracy, must celebrate.

“Many nations went into civil war but never came out successfully, we went through it and by grace of God, here we are today. There have been military coups and counter coups. And eventually, we have come to the period of democratic dispensation. For 17 years unbroken and beyond, our democracy has been intact by grace of God. Halleluyah!

“Someone says the worst democracy is better than the best military rule. There have been accusations and counter accusations, but in spite of all, the Lord has kept us together.

“As we are celebrating 57 years of our existence as an independent nation, I want to tell you my brothers and sisters, Nigeria is sick. There is no doubt about that. Then, when can we actually say a nation is sick and it is in need of healing? A nation is sick when it is confused on which path to tread, giving the enormity of the challenges that are bedeviling it because of the clueless leaders at the helms of affairs, whether past or present.

“Brethren, can we say a nation is sick when the leaders know what to do but because of arrogance and selfish interest, they have put those they are ruling perpetually under their feet to be trampled upon because of the power they exercise?

“When is a nation sick? Is it a time like this when there is agitation for restructuring right from the South West. Is it a time like this when there is agitation for Republic of Biafra in the South East? Is it a time like this when there is environmental degradation in the South-South?

“Is it a time like this when the minority Christians in the North are not able to exercise their religious rights? Brethren, I want to say Nigeria is sick but God will heal us”. The cleric submitted.

Speaking, Governor Ibikunle Amosun, said “though all is not well with Nigeria but violence is not the best option to resolve those challenges”.

Represented by his deputy, Amosun, expressed joy that Nigeria remained united despite challenges appealing religious leaders to continue to preach unity and peaceful co-existence of Nigeria.

The governor, further expressed hope that the country would remain one and wax stronger as against speculation and agitation for its break up.