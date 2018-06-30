Soul mates: Are we really meant for one person?

There is also the belief that your soul mate is your perfect counterpart. They are able to think and act like you do, understand you better, therefore there should be no disagreements whatsoever. It doesn’t matter if you toy with them, shove them about like a worthless pawn, torment them emotionally, and nothing they do is ever good enough.

You believe that person is your soul mate because they can sacrifice their life for you. While you are happy because they can do just about anything to fit into your own definition of a soul mate, they are left hurting, while they know and feel they deserve better.