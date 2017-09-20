The Sun News
20th September 2017 - Sorrowful tales of fruits market
20th September 2017 - Amaokwe Item Welfare Union celebrates new yam festival
20th September 2017 - Night of honour to Inner Wheel President
20th September 2017 - Fresh landslides hit Anambra
20th September 2017 - Commuters groan over state of Enugu-Onitsha highway
20th September 2017 - Peace returns to Egede after producing another autonomous community
20th September 2017 - Igbo not Jews but Hebrew –Hebrew scientist
20th September 2017 - Bishop Crowther Seminary students set new record
20th September 2017 - Umahi’s birthday unites 135 communities, 2,000 landlords in Ebonyi
20th September 2017 - Awka-etiti agog as Igwe Okagbado performs maiden new yam festival
Sorrowful tales of fruits market

Sorrowful tales of fruits market

— 20th September 2017

By Esokawu Dorcas

Life has not been easy  for traders and customers of  Zuba food and fruits market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja

A  visit to the popular market brings home this pitiable situation . The road  that leads to the market evokes tears. The road  is simply a death trap.

Vehicular  movements into the market draws both laughter and tears.  Laughter because of the way vehicles dance on the potholes that litter the road. Tears because it is difficult to drive on the road without making an arrangement for an analgesic.   But despite that, it records high patronage, perhaps either as a result of the prices of  food items or as a result of the centrality of the market.

The market is patronised more by residents of   Gwagwalada, Abaji, Durumi, Mararaba and Kuje. Notable fruits and food items sold in the market include  garri, mangos, cashews, oranges,  carrots yams and ginger. The market occupy a very large hectare of land.

The traders who bring in the wares from neighbouring Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi and Niger states are losing sleep over the state of the road. They complain of a sharp nosedive in the patronage of the market by customers.

Other complaints of traders  include indiscriminate parking of  trucks, inept leadership and government’s abandonment.

Uncomfortable with the situation, traders have resorted to self-help. Concerned traders and union members scoop sand and gravels to fill  bad spots. Sometimes, they compel motorists  to pay  N200 fee.

Most times, a good number of  traders abandon their shops and  they take their goods to the entrance of the market to lure customers.

Sunday Chidebere said: “The market is an everyday market, people all over Abuja come here to buy goods because of its low price.

“I do come from Gwagwalada everyday to sell my clothes. Trucks come by 4am to 5am to convey goods to other places,” he said.

Gloria, the chair lady of garri sellers, complained about the dullness of the market and delayed payment by buyers. “Before, we were few here, business was fine and we were raking in money, especially when President Goodluck Jonathan was in power. When customers buy goods, we were paid instantaneously, but now it is no longer so. Instead, they buy on credits and the annoying thing is that customers delay the payment which most times leads to quarrel. We have not sold since morning.”

Even as bad as the road is, according to Gloria, caretakers of the shops have hiked rents from N60,000 to N200, 000.

Mr. Kenneth, a motorcyclists, said that Gwagwalada Area council promised to repair the road.

According to him, they started six months ago but stopped work which has made the road impassable and total mess. He urged the Gwagwalada Area council officers to fulfill their promises.

Efforts to speak to the management of the market were futile as they were not willing to react on the matter.

Man, 55, rapes daughter serially

— 20th September 2017

From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court has remanded a 55-year-old man, Bashiru Adeyanju, in prison for raping his 17-year-old daughter. Adeyanju, who was arrested September 11, this year, confessed to raping the girl nine times for money ritual. He claimed that he committed the crime with two others who were native doctors. Adeyanju…

  • Man kills python in Lagos

    — 20th September 2017

    By Christopher Oji A man yesterday killed a python that attacked him in his residence at the Illogbo area of Lagos. The python came into Ugochukwu Chigbue’s home at about 1.30 am and they battled for about 10 minutes before the man killed the huge snake with a cutlass. Chigbue, told Daily Sun: “I killed…

  • FIRS rakes in N2.5trn in 8 months

    — 20th September 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service’s  (FIRS), Tunde Fowler yesterday disclosed that the agency’s innovative strategies, with focus on non-oil sources has enabled the government rake in N2.5 trillion between January and August, 2017, despite the harsh economic climate. Speaking at a public lecture organised by Finance Correspondents Association of…

  • SEC bans Partnership Investments CEO for life

    — 20th September 2017

    …As chairman gets 5yr ban By Chinenye Anuforo and Chinwendu Obienyi The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the apex regulator of the Nigerian capital market,Tuesday, imposed a life ban on the Managing Director of Partnership Investment Company Plc and Partnership Securities Limited, Mr. Victor Ogiemwonyi, from holding directorship position in any public company in Nigeria…

  • Hard times for telcos despite adding N1.5trn to GDP

    — 20th September 2017

    By Olabisi Olaleye  [email protected] 08094000013, 08111813040 With Nigeria’s  telecommunications sector contributing  N1.549 trillion to the gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2017, the same revenue cannot be said of growth in terms of income for the operators. While the GDP continues to spike, telecom operators and service providers bear the brunt and…

