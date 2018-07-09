The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - Sorrow, tears for hoteliers, brothel keepers
9th July 2018 - Tears of joy in Enugu community
9th July 2018 - Your anti-graft war lopsided, Anglican Church tells Buhari
9th July 2018 - Tanker crashes: FG holds stakeholders’ summit
9th July 2018 - Monarch, 5 others nabbed for kidnapping in Akwa Ibom
9th July 2018 - SERAP to Buhari: Prosecute govs over alleged stealing of security votes
9th July 2018 - Obaseki congratulates 47 Edo beneficiaries of Chinese govt scholarship
9th July 2018 - Nigerians proud of Wike – Saraki
9th July 2018 - We need more Adamu Ciromas to rescue Nigeria, says Dickson
9th July 2018 - Osun guber: Crisis hits APC
Home / Lifeline / Sorrow, tears for hoteliers, brothel keepers
BROTHEL DEMOLITION

Sorrow, tears for hoteliers, brothel keepers

— 9th July 2018
  • …As govt demolishes illegal guest houses in Maiduguri

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The broad horizontal blade in front of the bulldozer smashed through the centre of a big building, which had, for decades, served as a hotspot for revellers and fun-seekers at Galadima in the heart of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Within minutes, the structure, identified as a hotel or brothel, came down like a pack of cartons amid jubilation and condemnation by residents.

“I am happy government has demonstrated courage in pulling down these brothels,” a resident, Ibrahim Saleh, declared as he waved repeatedly at the government officials supervising the demolition in appreciation. “Most residents here are worried about immoral things happening in the hotels.”

“Aikin kirki, na gode gwamna,” chorused some elderly women at the edge of the street near another hotel. “It is good work. Thanks to the governor,” they said, as the bulldozer brought the structure down.

However, two middle-aged men standing beside the road were in obvious agony as they kept exclaiming: “We are finished!”

This was the scenario at Galadima, a densely-populated area of Maiduguri. Until now, the area had about 20 hotels and brothels, according to residents. They also claimed most of the facilities harboured male and female youths between the ages of 14 and 25, who engaged in drug peddling and consumption, sex trade, gambling and sale and consumption of liquor.

Daily Sun gathered that 47 other brothels at Baga Road, London Ciki, Federal Low Cost, Jiddari Polo, Wulari, Mairi, Madiganari, and Gamboru in the capital have been pencilled down by the state government for demolition, citing increasing criminality in the city as reason for its action. However, Galadima is believed to have the highest number of hotspots harbouring scores of unemployed youths who are mostly users of illicit drugs.

Until the July 2009 uprising by Boko Haram, Galadima was the centre of business and commerce in the capital. It could be described as a community in motion, with a mixture of commercial, social and religious activities always taking place in the area. Residents said it was the centre of attraction even before the nation’s independence in 1960, as the neighbourhood bordered the seat of colonial power and the Shehu’s Palace. The scores of shops that dotted both sides of the major road in the area accentuated its commercial viability and economic potential. It was also home to a couple of Islamic scholars with some Koranic schools.

But behind these qualities lurked its notoriety. Residents alleged that dozens of youths were often found in many of the hotels engaging in the consumption and abuse of illicit substances and other illegal activities, including Indian hemp, codeine syrup, gambling, sex trade and various vices day and night, even during curfew hours. Late last year, a university undergraduate was bathed with acid by a jealous lover in one the hotels at Galadima even as the perpetrator allegedly bundled her into a tricycle and dumped her along the road, leaving her to her fate. Earlier, a police officer was also discovered dead in one of the hotels.

The Borno State government insists the ventures were time bombs that could fuel bigger security challenges, especially after the nearly nine years of Boko Haram insurgency. Interestingly, the area was one of the hotbeds of the 2009 uprising and Boko Haram’s bloodbath till 2013 when the youth volunteers, Civilian JTF, sent them parking from the city.

“Three years back, we could not freely congregate or move in Galadima and other areas in Maiduguri. These things started like this and the level of criminality that is erupting now from this area and its environs is alarming,” Borno State Commissioner for Justice, Kaka Shehu Lawan, told the reporter.

Lawan, the chairman of the high-powered committee on demolition of illegal structures and brothels, maintained that government was emboldened to pull down 47 brothels, hotels, guest houses and hotspots, having discovered that the structures were erected illegally.

“Let them produce legal documents of acquisition of the landed properties where these structures were built if they have them,” he challenged the owners. He said the decision to demolish the structures was taken at the state security council meeting, with the governor and heads of security agencies in the state in attendance.

Owners of the hotels had claimed that they were given the land to build their structures by the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) in 1979, a claim that the Borno State government refuted.

“They were only given temporary allocations from the Nigeria Railways for a period of
12 months commencing from 1979, which should have elapsed sometime in 1980,” the government maintained.

The reporter also learnt that they were given the allocation by the NRC to build kiosks and temporary shops.

Leader of the hotel owners, Amechi Onwudinjo, while claiming to be unaware of the vices allegedly going on in the facilities, begged government to help: “We will be in ruins if government does not assist us. We need to recoup the money we borrowed from the bank. Ignorance is not an excuse but we are begging the government.”

The Borno State government said it had profiled hundreds of youths arrested in many of the hotels for rehabilitation.

“The State Emergency Management Agency has already profiled the youths and other women dislodged in these facilities. They have given us their details for rehabilitation and empowerment through skill acquisition,” the commissioner for justice said.

Ironically, the move by the government has raised fresh security threats in the city, according to military sources and some residents. A couple of sex workers who fled their former abode during the demolition across the city are reported to have taken up accommodation inside the mammy markets at army and police barracks in the capital.

The markets are not affected by the demolitions, as they are located within military and police land. It was stated that the two bombers that detonated explosives at 33 Artillery Barracks, Nigerian Army, on the outskirts of the city last week disguised as fun-seekers to access the barracks. At least 15 persons, including soldiers and CJTF men, were injured. Unconfirmed reports also claimed some soldiers were killed by the twin blasts.

A military officer told the reporter off record that the management of the mammy market was warned to be alert following the influx of revellers and those displaced in many of the hotels in the city.

“Sadly, we recorded bomb blasts, which affected our personnel,” the soldier said.

Many residents have lauded the demolitions, but others also said the exercise had robbed them of their source of income. Some residents have suggested that ensuring

proper rehabilitation and empowerment of those affected by the demolition was a task government should pursue to its conclusion so as not to fuel other social problems.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ANGLICAN COMMUNION - NIGERIA

Your anti-graft war lopsided, Anglican Church tells Buhari

— 9th July 2018

Says FG treating killer herdsmen with kid gloves Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion has expressed concern over the Executive Order No. 6 of 2018, recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari and warned the Federal Government against using it as an oppressive weapon against the opposition or perceived enemies. The Anglican Church…

  • TANKER CRASHES - STAKEHOLDERS SUMMIT

    Tanker crashes: FG holds stakeholders’ summit

    — 9th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Today, the Federal Government and others, will meet at a Stakeholders’ Summit on Haulage Transportation in Nigeria, to deliberate on how to tackle recent rising cases in road traffic crashes involving tankers/trailers in the country; with the attendant loss of human and material resources.  The summit is being held a week after…

  • VILLAGE HEAD - MONARCH - EKET

    Monarch, 5 others nabbed for kidnapping in Akwa Ibom

    — 9th July 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo A traditional ruler in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, Chief Inam Unanaowo, and five of his subjects have been arrested for alleged kidnapping. Unanaowo, who is the village Head of Atibe in Afaha Eket, Eket Local Government Area and his five subjects were initially detained in the Police Divisional Headquarters, Eket, but, Daily Sun…

  • GOV - SECURITY VOTES

    SERAP to Buhari: Prosecute govs over alleged stealing of security votes

    — 9th July 2018

    The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, requesting him to use his “leadership position to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami (SAN) and/or appropriate anti-corruption agencies to, without delay, investigate widespread allegations of mismanagement and corruption in the spending of…

  • OBASEKI - CHINESE GOVERNMENT SCHOLARSHIP - EDO INDIGENES

    Obaseki congratulates 47 Edo beneficiaries of Chinese govt scholarship

    — 9th July 2018

    Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the 47 Edo indigenes who benefitted from the Chinese government scholarship, urging them to serve as inspiration to many others in the state to strive for academic excellence. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki said the feat would…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share