Sorrow, tears for hoteliers, brothel keepers

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The broad horizontal blade in front of the bulldozer smashed through the centre of a big building, which had, for decades, served as a hotspot for revellers and fun-seekers at Galadima in the heart of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. Within minutes, the structure, identified as a hotel or brothel, came down like a pack of cartons amid jubilation and condemnation by residents. “I am happy government has demonstrated courage in pulling down these brothels,” a resident, Ibrahim Saleh, declared as he waved repeatedly at the government officials supervising the demolition in appreciation. “Most residents here are worried about immoral things happening in the hotels.” “Aikin kirki, na gode gwamna,” chorused some elderly women at the edge of the street near another hotel. “It is good work. Thanks to the governor,” they said, as the bulldozer brought the structure down.

However, two middle-aged men standing beside the road were in obvious agony as they kept exclaiming: “We are finished!” This was the scenario at Galadima, a densely-populated area of Maiduguri. Until now, the area had about 20 hotels and brothels, according to residents. They also claimed most of the facilities harboured male and female youths between the ages of 14 and 25, who engaged in drug peddling and consumption, sex trade, gambling and sale and consumption of liquor. Daily Sun gathered that 47 other brothels at Baga Road, London Ciki, Federal Low Cost, Jiddari Polo, Wulari, Mairi, Madiganari, and Gamboru in the capital have been pencilled down by the state government for demolition, citing increasing criminality in the city as reason for its action. However, Galadima is believed to have the highest number of hotspots harbouring scores of unemployed youths who are mostly users of illicit drugs. Until the July 2009 uprising by Boko Haram, Galadima was the centre of business and commerce in the capital. It could be described as a community in motion, with a mixture of commercial, social and religious activities always taking place in the area. Residents said it was the centre of attraction even before the nation’s independence in 1960, as the neighbourhood bordered the seat of colonial power and the Shehu’s Palace. The scores of shops that dotted both sides of the major road in the area accentuated its commercial viability and economic potential. It was also home to a couple of Islamic scholars with some Koranic schools.

But behind these qualities lurked its notoriety. Residents alleged that dozens of youths were often found in many of the hotels engaging in the consumption and abuse of illicit substances and other illegal activities, including Indian hemp, codeine syrup, gambling, sex trade and various vices day and night, even during curfew hours. Late last year, a university undergraduate was bathed with acid by a jealous lover in one the hotels at Galadima even as the perpetrator allegedly bundled her into a tricycle and dumped her along the road, leaving her to her fate. Earlier, a police officer was also discovered dead in one of the hotels.