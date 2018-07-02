Sorrow, tears, blood and Nigeria

Everybody run run run Eh-ya!

Everybody scatter scatter Eh-ya! Some people lost some bread Eh-ya!

Someone nearly die

Eh-ya! Someone just die

Eh-ya!

Police they come, army they come Eh-ya!

Confusion everywhere

Eh-ya!

Seven minutes later

All don cool down, brother

Police don go away

Army don disappear

Them leave sorrow, tears and blood Them regular trademark

Them regular trademark

Them regular trademark (Fela Anikulapo-Kuti)

In 2001, the Jos conflict at its peak had claimed several lives and zones and divided walls. Christians on their side of the wall, natives stayed put, Igbo in their comfort zone.

So, this Hausa man drove into Apata, a largely Igbo and, by extension, Christian enclave. He had firewood in his truck. The Igbo rushed and bought his truck empty. Not until he was done and about to leave did one Igboman ask him: “How come you had the courage to be here?”

He answered: “I would rather be killed here by you guys than be killed by hunger in my own area of Jos.”

The Igbo wanted his firewood and he their money.

I will tell a second story from afar. Robert E. Lee trusted a few men more than Major General James Ewell Brown Stuart, or “Jeb,” as he came to be known. Lee and Jeb had been friends for years before the Civil War began, serving together in the US Army in numerous military campaigns throughout the 1850s. Jeb was trustworthy, unflinchingly brave, and an expert in reconnaissance. Despite his peculiar flair for the dramatic (he would often lead his men into battles sporting a red cape, an ostrich plume, and drenched in cologne), Jeb was a serious soldier. General Lee said Jeb was the only commander he trusted to bring him infallibly reliable intel. Lee called Jeb his “eyes.”