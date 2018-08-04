“They threatened me with cutlass and gun and ordered me to call my husband to bring N5 million. One of the three kidnappers spoke Ukwuani dialect. After some days, they took me to the riverbank, put me in a canoe and paddled me to the other side along Igbuku/Ashaka Road. After the three kidnappers were arrested, I was able to identify one of them as an old student who I taught in JSS2 at Utagbe Grammar School before I retired.”

Edighogbor Modiaga, the second victim, also reconstructed the circumstance of his abduction. “I was around my house on July 8, when six young men walked towards me with a gun. They said they were SARS officers. By their appearance, I knew they were not. They started beating me. They demanded my mother’s car. After they took my wife’s phone, they forced me into my car and drove into the forest. I was blindfolded before they took me across the river. Later, they asked for my ATM Pin, which I gave to them. They went to the bank and withdrew my N60, 000. They came back and asked for my mother’s number. They called her and demanded N10 million.

“My mother told them she had N200, 000 which she sent into my account and they instantly withdrew it. After that, they still demanded N300, 000. But I managed to escape from the forest and ran to Obiaruku Police Station to lodge a complaint. In the meantime, they were still calling my mother for the ransom. My mother played along with them and when two of them came out of the forest, beside Technical School expressway, to collect the ransom, they were arrested by police officers on July 14.”