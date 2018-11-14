“The people behind and below cannot see as far as the Leaders. Their feet hurt, the children are crying and the old ones are sick. But they must march; they are compelled to go; they cannot choose the way themselves. Their only choice is, the choice of Leaders, who will direct the way for them. … from their heights they have a wider view of the horizon”

– See Theodore H. White, The Making of the President, Washington, May 1st, 1965

The history of the past centuries is replete with glowing examples of men who brought distinct changes to the growth of civilisation. These select few regarded as the MASTERS, chose the correct messages and exigent timeliness, and arrested universal appeal by their presence and works. These charismatic actors with their performances controlled the people etching their footprints in the sands of time.

The audience boiling with expectations was catapulted into frenzy as the MASTERS ascend the last stages of human eminence. Where there are gods, they were next to the gods, and where the environment abhorred the worship of the deity, they played God.

Hence most of the dominant historical figures were men of Letters and Legends of the Theatres, Scientist, Writers and Business Moguls.

Before his death in May, 15, 1446, the genius who inspired Leonardo de Vinci’s “Canon of Proportion” and Michelangelo’s ”David” established himself as the seminal figure of the Renaissance when his revolutionary architectural design and engineering created the largest dome ever known to man. Florence’s Duomo construction was the fifteenth century technological equivalent of putting a man in the moon.