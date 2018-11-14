Odogwu’s passage has attracted eulogies by some Nigerians. In his tribute, President Muhammadu Buhari observed that “through his vast business networks, range of skills and perspectives, the late Odogwu demonstrated deep understanding and commitment in empowering indigenous businesses, encouraging entrepreneurship and creating thousands of employment opportunities for Nigerians.” To former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the deceased was an “inspiring and frontline indigenous industrialist, an accomplished administrator, a foremost businessman and a tireless philanthropist.”

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa said “Odogwu demonstrated his large heart in Nigeria by creating and supporting an educational endowment fund for the education of the underprivileged students in secondary schools.” Also former Delta State governors, Chief James Ibori and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan have extolled the sterling qualities of the deceased.

According to Ibori, “the late Odogwu was among the first generation of businessmen to challenge the expatriates in specialised businesses such as insurance and shipping. Even when the insurance sector of the Nigerian economy was under the control of the white colonialists, Chief Odogwu was audacious enough to set up Dyson and Dikets Insurance Brokers in 1953.”

Born on March 20, 1931 in Calabar, Cross River State, Odogwu started school at Government Elementary School, Lagos. He also attended Ilesha Grammar School and Lagos Grammar School. The deceased worked as a trainee pilot, Operations Department, Nigeria Airways, 1944-1948. Odogwu was a trainee Insurance Inspector and Manager, Norwich Union Insurance Company (Bewac, Lagos), 1948-1952. In 1953, he established Dyson and Diket (Insurance Brokers).

Odogwu also worked as Insurance Inspector, Pearl Assurance Company, London and Manager, C.T. Bowring (Insurances), London and Manager, Swiss General Insurance Company, Zurich, Switzerland, 1954-1958. Later, he became the Assistant Director, C.T. Bowring (Insurances), Nigeria Office. He was the Proprietor and Managing Director, African Underwriters Ltd and Managing Director, African Pruden- tial Insurance Company Ltd, 1966 and later became the chairman of the firm. Odogwu became the Director, Robert Bradford Group of Companies (Lloyds) and Odogwu Bradford Savil Ltd, 1967- 1870.