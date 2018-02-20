SON warns against substandard lubricants, sensitises stakeholders on quality

Charles Nwaoguji; Tony John, Port

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has regretted widespread sale of adulterated and substandard lubricants in the country, despite concerted efforts towards curbing the problem.

SON’s Director General, Osita Abuloma, told stakeholders during a workshop yesterday in Igbo-Etche, Rivers State, that despite several raids carried out in the past, some people are still indulging in the illegality.

Abuloma said: “It might interest you to know that one of the reasons we face engine problems is because we feed our engines with adulterated lubricants. Some unscrupulous individuals tend to be quite innovative when it comes to replicating genuinely registered lubricants, manufacturing and importing substandard ones despite different strategies like MANCAP (Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme) and SONCAP (SON Conformity Assessment Programme) put in place to check such activities.

“Even with the sensitisations and enforcement raids we have carried out in the past, they still find ways to cut corners and engage in sharp practices. This makes this battle against substandard products a never-ending one,” he said.

Abuloma, who was represented by the South-South Regional Coordinator, Mr. Papanye Don-Pedro, said the workshop titled, “Sectoral Sensitisation/Workshop on Reduction of Substandard Lubricants”, was meant to “further enlighten stakeholders on the dangers of substandard lubricants and also to inform you on measures being taken to beat these individuals to their game.”