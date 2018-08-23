– The Sun News
SON urged to get rid of substandard clippers

A call has gone to the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) to get rid of fake and substandard clippers because of their negative economic and health implications.

Chief Ngozi Victor Mbadiwe who spoke, on Monday, said the call became imperative because many unsuspecting Nigerians  are falling victims of buying fake clippers everyday only to discover that they stop working after few weeks.

He disclosed that a good and internationally certified hair clipper should last for at least 20 years.

The Chief Executive Officer of J. Green Mbadiwe and sons, the West Africa sole representative of WAHL clippers USA, also disclosed that many Nigerians have contacted scabs, hair bumps and HIV/AIDS through the use of fake clippers that cut their skins and expose them to health hazards said the time has come for the SON to rescue Nigerians and stop selling of these substandard products.

Said he, “Our companies have been inundated with calls from Nigerians about these fake products in circulation. We have written several letters to the SON but nothing positive has come out our letters. But we shall not relent because Nigerians deserve to have value for their money.”

In order to sensitise barbers about both the economic and health implications of using fake clippers, he disclosed that his company will on August 26, this year hold a sensitisation programme and national barbing competition at KingCelia Hotel and Suites, Jibowu Street, Yaba, Lagos.

Mbadiwe continued, “There is need to constantly educate our barbers on the reason why they should stop using fake clippers and that’s why we organize annual national barbing competition for all barbers in the country.

“The first winner will go home with N150,000 with some barbing kits, while the first and second runner ups will win  N100,000 and 50,000 respectively.”

“But our advice is that all Nigerians should have their personal clippers which is about N17,000 and cheaper than what it sells for in the USA because it is being subsidized here.

 

 

