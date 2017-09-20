The Sun News
Latest
20th September 2017 - SON to sanction retailers of fake ICT products, others
20th September 2017 - Cholera vaccination for 1m in Borno 
20th September 2017 - Nigeria may not get out of recession again, says ex-Finance minister
20th September 2017 - Anambra guber: PRP’ll address income inequality -Mbah
20th September 2017 - Anambra guber: Election’ll be tough but Obiano’ll win, says Anazodo     
20th September 2017 - Anambra guber: Ubah vows to challenge Obaze’s candidacy in court
20th September 2017 - Ohanaeze warns against frivolous court orders
20th September 2017 - My regrets at FHC –Auta
20th September 2017 - NUT threatens strike over salary, gratuity arrears
20th September 2017 - Shun acts that endanger environment, Dogara urges Nigerians
Home / Business / SON to sanction retailers of fake ICT products, others

SON to sanction retailers of fake ICT products, others

— 20th September 2017

By Christy Dada

Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is set to slam dealers who sell fake and substandard electronic products and mobile phones with heavy sanctions.

This is in the face of proliferation of substandard phones, computers and accessories.

Director-general, SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, who was represented by the director, product certification, Tersoo Orngudwem, said recently that the importance of e-product registration and smartphones as a communication necessity with direct impact in the socio-economic life of the country could not be over-emphasised, so they must be manufactured to desired specifications.

Orngudwem, who stated this at the awareness forum with stakeholders at the Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos, at the weekend, noted that that the influx of substandard phones, computers and accessories into the country has made the agency classify such products as life endangering products.

He said, “All of us are aware of the recent Executive Order by the Federal Government in which SON has been mandated to ensure strict compliance to quality of products, which (phones and accessories) are enlisted both produced in/imported into the Nigerian market, ensuring quality of products, which, apart from enabling ease of doing business and safety of lives, also ensure that consumers have value for money spent.

“Our surveillance team at the agency has received information that some of dealers even go as far as cloning, faking and counterfeiting phones.”

He maintained that SON was mandating the leaders of the Phone and Allied Products Dealers Associations (PAPDA) to ensure that all members importing phones, computers and accessories into the country should within one month period commence the process of e-product registration of all their phones and accessories, in order to enable SON determine their status and have a product database for traceability.

He also urged all importers of branded phones to liaise with SON to work out modalities of factories’ inspection by SON’s officials in those countries where the phones and accessories are manufactured to certify the quality of the gadgets before shipping them down into Nigeria.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

SON to sanction retailers of fake ICT products, others

— 20th September 2017

By Christy Dada Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is set to slam dealers who sell fake and substandard electronic products and mobile phones with heavy sanctions. This is in the face of proliferation of substandard phones, computers and accessories. Director-general, SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, who was represented by the director, product certification, Tersoo Orngudwem, said…

  • Cholera vaccination for 1m in Borno 

    — 20th September 2017

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri  About one million people are expected to receive Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) in the five-day vaccination campaigns against cholera in Borno State. The exercise, which started on Monday, following outbreak of cholera in camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) will end on Friday, Borno State Commissioner for Health, Dr Haruna Mshelia,…

  • Nigeria may not get out of recession again, says ex-Finance minister

    — 20th September 2017

    From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto  A former minister of Finance and former high commissioner to the United Kingdom, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji, diclosed, yesterday, that Nigeria may not exit recession again. Abubakar said the current overhead costs and other expenses surrounding the running of Nigeria’s federal system may not allow it get out of recession. The former…

  • Anambra guber: PRP’ll address income inequality -Mbah

    — 20th September 2017

    From David  Onwuchekwa, Nnewi The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) candidate for the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State, Dr Stephen Obiora Mbah has warned against the danger in deploying soldiers to handle security issues that would have been handled by the police and other security agencies. Dr Mbah was reacting to the recent Indigenous…

  • Anambra guber: Election’ll be tough but Obiano’ll win, says Anazodo     

    — 20th September 2017

    From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi The lawmaker representing Nnewi North local government area in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Amala Anazodo said the November 18 governorship election would not be a walk in the park for any of the candidates. Speaking with journalists during the inauguration of the campaign committee for reelection of the incumbent…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share