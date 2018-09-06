– As it issue certificate to Vino oil

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) has threatened to shutdown industries and companies operating without Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certificate in Anambra state.

The Director-General of SON, Dr. Osita Aboloma, who disclosed this yesterday at the state SON office in Awka, while presenting MANCAP certificates to the Executive Director of Transtell group of companies, Mr. Ikechukwu Igbozurike, for Vino vegetable oil certification said all the manufacturing companies operating within the state which have not applied for MANCAP certificate should do so or be prepared to face the dire consequences.

Represented by Anambra state Coordinator of SON, Nwaoma Olujie, Aboloma said the the agency would not compromised on quality standard warned companies to always sustain the high quality of their products.

According to Olujie, “it is this MANCAP certificate that gives a product manufactured locally credence to be to be distributed for both local and international consumption as it is only products with quality standard that can get the mark of MANCAP, just as imported products with SONCAP mark are assumed to be of quality standard”.

She disclosed that she SON had been able to issue MANCAP certificates to about 60 companies in the state, adding that the application of more companies are still being processed, while their products are still undergoing various tests, adding that the MANCAP certificate would last as long as the company’s products are still of quality standard.

She disclosed that from time to time, SON which has zero tolerance against compromising quality standard, would go round and pick the company’s products and subject to test to ensure that the quality of such products remain intact as it was when the MANCAP certificate was issued.

“I want Anambra manufacturers to start looking at taking their products outside the country and the key to the sustainability of the multinational companies all over the world is quality because with quality, you can sell your product anywhere in the world but without quality, no body will patronize you once they discover that the product has no quality standard”.

She also said that agency had presented MANCAP certificates to four other companies, including Pita Genesis Industries Limited, Curtis Jas Industries Limited, Honey Best Juicy Bakery Limited and Denco Foam and Chemical Industries Limited, on behalf of the SON D-G, adding that the she had presented over 60 certificates to industries between 2016 and today.

Responding Igbozurike who represented the Managing Director of Transtell group of companies, Chief Ifeanyi Ojimba, expressed gratitude to SON for finding them worthy to have the MANCAP certificate, adding that the company would not compromise the standard quality of its products in future.

Ikechukwu who disclosed that Vino Oil is marketed by Transtell Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of Envoy Group of companies, maintained that at no time would the company derail from its quality culture.

Igbozurike who identified lack of steady power supply, lack of infrastructure, multiple taxation and influx of foreign oil into the country which created unhealthy competitions between foreign and local products, appealed to the government to assist them in that regard.

