SON reads riot act to manufacturers with fake NIS mark

From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has cautioned manufacturers in the country to desist from inscribing Nigeria Industrial Standard (NIS) mark on their products without getting certification from the organisation.

The organisation added that though it has been able to checkmate companies using the unlicensed NIS mark on their products, it, however, vowed to clamp down on erring companies and impose necessary sanctions to serve as deterrent to others.

SON Director-General, Anthony Aboloma, gave this warning, on Wednesday, in Ota, Ogun State, during the presentation of Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certificates to 30 companies in the state.

Aboloma, represented by the Ogun State Coordinator 1 of SON, Engr. Samuel Ayuba, said all Made-in-Nigeria products should, at least, be MANCAP-compliant which, according to him, was the minimum certification to ensure quality and acceptance in international market.

According to him, the proliferation of substandard products in the Nigerian market, has been a major concern with negative impact on the economy insisting local manufacturers must endeavour to acquire MANCAP certificate.

Also speaking, the Assistant Director, Product Certification of SON, Engr.‎ Fred Akingbesote, explained that products certification was extremely relevant to the nation’s market, urging Nigerians to always seek out only certified products.

Akingbesote added that some of Nigerian products had been accepted internationally as a result of the quality that had been ensured in them.