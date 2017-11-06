The Sun News
SON partners NPA to prevent influx of substandard goods

SON partners NPA to prevent influx of substandard goods

— 6th November 2017

Stories by Charles Nwaoguji

 

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) have reiterated their plan to collaborate in preventing the influx of substandard products  from all entry points into Nigeria.

 This affirmation was made recently in Lagos, during a working visit of the SON Director General, Mr. Osita Aboloma to the Managing Director of NPA Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman in her office.

 Welcoming the SON Chief Executive, Ms. Usman, alluded to the noble intentions of the Federal Government in encouraging synergy amongst its agencies via the Executive Order on Ease of Doing Business.  

The order according to her, does not provide excuses for anyone to flood Nigeria with substandard and unwholesome products.

 She stated that the NPA is more resolved than ever, to provide necessary support for all relevant agencies to effectively discharge their mandates at the Ports.

 The NPA Managing Director urged SON, other agencies and stakeholders to take optimal advantage of the reforms being carried out at the Ports for greater efficiency and effectiveness.

 Speaking earlier, Mr. Osita Aboloma, expressed SON’s desire to promote synergy in tackling the menace of substandard products influx into Nigeria.

 The nation according to him, runs great risk with the influx of substandard and life endangering products like steel reinforcement bars, electric cables, lighting bulbs, food and drugs among others. 

Mr. Aboloma stated that less energy and resources would be required to apprehend substandard products at points of entry than what is currently being channeled towards surveillance and seizures in warehouses and sales outlets Nationwide.

 He emphasized the provisions of the SON Act 14 of 2015 which mandates the agency to be present at all the Nation’s entry points to prevent the influx of substandard and life endangering products into Nigeria.

 The SON DG expressed worry at the danger to the lives of his organisation’s operatives in the course of seizures on the highways, markets and warehouses across the nation.

 

 

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) have reiterated their plan to collaborate in preventing the influx of substandard products  from all entry points into Nigeria.  This affirmation was made recently in Lagos, during a working visit of the SON Director General, Mr. Osita Aboloma to…

