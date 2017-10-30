The Sun News
Home / Business / SON destroys sub-standards products worth N10m

SON destroys sub-standards products worth N10m

— 30th October 2017

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), recently destroyed substandard products worth about N10 million.

SON in collaboration with other agencies, including Nigeria Customs Service(NCS) was able to seize seven containers of unwholesome products which were subsequently destroyed at  the Lagos Epe dumpsite.

The Director General of SON, Mr.  Osita Aboloma said that, “ in continuation of the activities to get rid of sub-standard products in accordance with the SON Act of 2015 aimed at conforming with the standards of manufacturing, importation and distribution of products within Nigeria, the agency will not reest on its oars to bring  the perpertrators of fake products to book.

Aboloma who was in company of officers and men of the Customs said ,“The goods we have today is as a result of our 24 hour surveillance patrol as part of measures to conform with international best practices,”

“ Some of the seized products do not conform to our standard and is  endangering lives.So there is a need for collaboration among government agencies to bring an end to this malaise.

All these efforts are aimed at protecting our local industries while saving jobs for Nigerians. The more import we make as nation, the more we deplete our foreign reserves.And this is a drain on the economy.

“Our partnership with NCS led to the seizure of products worth billions of naira. These are products that could have found their way into the markets illegally, with innocent Nigerians purchasing them with their hard earned resources.”

These products have been tested in line with our mandate , some of them  that passed through the test have been corrected and sent back to the market while those that do not conform to the international standards were brought here  for destruction.

Samuel Agboola  said he was assigned by the Area Comptroller to witnessed the substandard products we handed over them for destruction.

Some of the items set ablaze include; electronic appliances, phone accessories, cosmetics, Sanitary towels, pampers,  Antiseptics, Wine, electrical cables, amongst others.

 

